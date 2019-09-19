Village Whiskey throwing burgers and bourbon tasting to celebrate 10 years

September 19, 2019
Jose Garces' Village Whiskey is throwing an event all about burgers and bourbon, two things the restaurant knows well, on Thursday, Oct. 10.
At the event, enjoy bourbons from the bar's extensive collection, including some of Garces' favorites, paired with burgers.
Tickets to attend are $75 per person. The event will run 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and is one way Village Whiskey is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.
The restaurant is also offering birthday whiskey flights in September for $25. The flight features a sampling of several 10-year whiskeys, including Russell's Reserve and Glenmorangie.
In addition, this month there's a special birthday burger for $18. It has a patty, jumbo lump crab cake, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mustard crème fraîche. And if your birthday is in September, congratulations. You can enjoy the birthday burger for free.
Thursday, Oct. 10
6:30-8:30 p.m. | $75 per person
Village Whiskey
118 S. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
