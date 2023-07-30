Vinyl, a new live music venue and bar, now open in Center City

A new live music venue has opened in Center City, offering entertainment, nightlife experiences and cocktails.

Vinyl, located at 215 S. 15th Street, was dreamed up by restaurateur Rob Wasserman, of Rouge, and entertainment industry veteran Josh Zwirzina, who has produced concerts at major Philly venues like The Filmore and Franklin Music Hall.



“Vinyl is the culmination of Josh and my collective passions for music, food and drink, and exceptional hospitality,” Wasserman said in a release. “We can’t wait to introduce Philadelphia and beyond to our world-class stage with an electrifying line-up of musical talents in a space that is welcoming and accessible to all.”

Vinyl will provide live entertainment four nights a week, including dueling pianos, local and headliner DJs, modern rock artists, country singers and more.

The 5,000 square-foot space can hold 350 guests, with 50 lounge seats, 15 bar seats, 40 cocktail seats and a standing room.



Housed in a historic building, Vinyl's interior is decorated with classic Philadelphian architecture with modern flair. The exterior windows are embellished with large LED murals by local artist David Guinn.



Vinyl's beverage menu includes craft cocktails, bottle service for VIP lounge seating, wines and local beers. Hungry guests can enjoy a menu of shareable light bites like tuna tartare tacos, flatbreads and caviar.



Vinyl is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. A happy hour menu will be introduced later this summer, and Sunday brunch will be added in the fall. The entertainment lineup and tickets can be accessed online.