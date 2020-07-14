Virtual ice cream festival includes live dessert demos from Reading Terminal Market

Bassetts Ice Cream, established in 1861, is behind a virtual festival taking place this weekend.



Starting at noon on Saturday, Reading Terminal Market merchants will host ice cream demos on Facebook Live to celebrate National Ice Cream Day, which falls on the third Sunday in July.

Those at home can purchase kits through the pickup and delivery platform Mercato to follow along with the different dessert tutorials, like how to make fried ice cream or an ice cream cocktail.

Below is the schedule.

• Noon – Bananas Foster with Beck's Cajun Cafe

• 12:45 p.m. – Ice Cream & Funnel Cake with Fox & Son Fancy Corn Dogs

• 1:30 p.m. – Fried Ice Cream with Loco Lucho's Latino Kitchen

• 2:15 p.m. – Ice Cream Pizza with Famous 4th Street Cookie Company

• 3 p.m. – Ice Cream Beverages & Cocktails with Molly Malloy's

In previous years, Bassetts has hosted the Philly Ice Cream Scoop, welcoming thousands of visitors to enjoy sweet treats from Reading Terminal Market. For 2020, they reimagined the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Head to the Facebook event page to join in the virtual event on Saturday.