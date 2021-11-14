WATCH: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith makes ridiculous TD catch vs. Broncos

The Eagles offense exploded early against the Broncos, with the team following up a successful 10-play field goal scoring drive to start the game with a touchdown march a few minutes later — after forcing a three-and out.

And this ridiculous play from DeVonta Smith capped off the nine-play, 80 yard drive:

Jalen Hurts was clearly feeling it prior to this throw, and at first it really looked like a heat check. But then, Smith somehow pulled it down with a foot and his rear end in bounds. The score put the Birds ahead 10-0 in a game they badly need to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Then later in the opening half on a key third down in the red zone, Hurts called Smith's number again and again he delivered: