November 14, 2021

WATCH: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith makes ridiculous TD catch vs. Broncos

DeVonta-Smith-celebration_111421_usat Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates a touchdown reception against the Denver Broncos.

The Eagles offense exploded early against the Broncos, with the team following up a successful 10-play field goal scoring drive to start the game with a touchdown march a few minutes later — after forcing a three-and out.

And this ridiculous play from DeVonta Smith capped off the nine-play, 80 yard drive:

Jalen Hurts was clearly feeling it prior to this throw, and at first it really looked like a heat check. But then, Smith somehow pulled it down with a foot and his rear end in bounds. The score put the Birds ahead 10-0 in a game they badly need to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Then later in the opening half on a key third down in the red zone, Hurts called Smith's number again and again he delivered:

These kind of highlight catches are certainly what the Eagles were hoping for when they drafted Smith in the first round last spring, and if Hurts is able to keep his starting role into 2022, these kinds of plays could be the norm for an offense that has lacked an identity for quite a while.

For what it's worth, Hurts was 11-for-13 for 130 yards, the two TD tosses and 52 rushing yards through the first half.

All in all, it's been a good start for Philly in Denver.

Stay tuned for more...

