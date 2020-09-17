More News:

September 17, 2020

How to watch Joe Biden's town hall in Pennsylvania tonight

Anderson Cooper will moderate the event broadcast by CNN

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
2020 Presidential Race Joe Biden
biden moosic pennsylvania event Carolyn Kaster/SIPA USA

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, pictured above speaking in Pittsburgh in August, will answer Pennsylvania voters' questions during a CNN town hall in Moosic, Lackawanna County, at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.

CNN is hosting a town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Pennsylvania on Thursday night, just two days after President Donald Trump held his own town hall in Philadelphia, as both candidates continue campaign for the 2020 presidential election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's event will take place outdoors on a set built in the parking lot of PNC Field, the minor-league stadium of the New York Yankees AAA affiliate located Moosic, Lackawanna County. News anchor Anderson Cooper will moderate the town hall, which will be broadcast by CNN beginning at 8 p.m.

As with Trump's forum at the National Constitution Center on Old City, the capacity of the Biden event is limited due to the coronavirus restrictions in Pennsylvania, which currently limits outdoor gatherings to 250 people.

About 100 town hall participants have been pre-selected by CNN to attend the event drive-in style. They will park in the PNC Field lot and ask the former vice president questions while practicing social distancing.

The location of the Lackawanna County event about 10 miles from Biden's hometown of Scranton.

To watch Biden's Pennsylvania town hall, which is scheduled to last one hour, local cable subscribers can tune in to CNN at 8 p.m. to the CNN channel. The event will also be available for streaming on the CNN app, CNN.com, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV and other streaming services with access to CNN. Check your service's channel lineup to determine if it offers CNN.

Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris is campaigning in Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon. Harris is scheduled to make an appearance at an event for She Can Win, a female political empowerment group, and another event hosted by local Latino leaders, according to CBS3.

Undecided voters who attended Trump's town hall in Philadelphia on Tuesday questioned him on a variety of topics, in an event viewed as a more confrontational interaction with the president than usual. 

Trump notably defended his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic when asked about the ongoing issue. He said "I think we did a very good job," and nothing more could've been done by the White House to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. 

Polls in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which both Trump and Biden have visited several times while on the campaign trail, show Biden slightly leading Trump. A recent Real Clear Politics' poll shows Biden with 49% support to Trump's 44.7% here, and the website FiveThirtyEight says Pennsylvania could decide the entire race for the White House in Nov. 3 election.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2020 Presidential Race Joe Biden Philadelphia Democrats Donald Trump 2020 Election Elections Voters Pennsylvania Scranton

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Carson Wentz lacks feel, Doug Pederson outsmarts himself
Eagles-Carson-Wentz-Doug-Pederson_091520_USAT

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Phillies

Is it time to panic about the Phillies?
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-playoffs_091520_USAT

Restaurants

Three Philadelphia restaurants featured in '101 Best Pizzas in America' list
pizzeria beddia daily meal.jpg

Food & Drink

Morgan's Pier Fall Fest returns with Eagles watch parties
Morgan's Pier Fall Fest

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved