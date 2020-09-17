How to watch Joe Biden's town hall in Pennsylvania tonight

CNN is hosting a town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Pennsylvania on Thursday night, just two days after President Donald Trump held his own town hall in Philadelphia, as both candidates continue campaign for the 2020 presidential election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's event will take place outdoors on a set built in the parking lot of PNC Field, the minor-league stadium of the New York Yankees AAA affiliate located Moosic, Lackawanna County. News anchor Anderson Cooper will moderate the town hall, which will be broadcast by CNN beginning at 8 p.m.

As with Trump's forum at the National Constitution Center on Old City, the capacity of the Biden event is limited due to the coronavirus restrictions in Pennsylvania, which currently limits outdoor gatherings to 250 people.

About 100 town hall participants have been pre-selected by CNN to attend the event drive-in style. They will park in the PNC Field lot and ask the former vice president questions while practicing social distancing.

The location of the Lackawanna County event about 10 miles from Biden's hometown of Scranton.

To watch Biden's Pennsylvania town hall, which is scheduled to last one hour, local cable subscribers can tune in to CNN at 8 p.m. to the CNN channel. The event will also be available for streaming on the CNN app, CNN.com, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV and other streaming services with access to CNN. Check your service's channel lineup to determine if it offers CNN.

Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris is campaigning in Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon. Harris is scheduled to make an appearance at an event for She Can Win, a female political empowerment group, and another event hosted by local Latino leaders, according to CBS3.

Undecided voters who attended Trump's town hall in Philadelphia on Tuesday questioned him on a variety of topics, in an event viewed as a more confrontational interaction with the president than usual.

Trump notably defended his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic when asked about the ongoing issue. He said "I think we did a very good job," and nothing more could've been done by the White House to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Polls in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which both Trump and Biden have visited several times while on the campaign trail, show Biden slightly leading Trump. A recent Real Clear Politics' poll shows Biden with 49% support to Trump's 44.7% here, and the website FiveThirtyEight says Pennsylvania could decide the entire race for the White House in Nov. 3 election.