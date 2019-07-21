More Sports:

July 21, 2019

WATCH: Roy Halladay's wife Brandy delivers emotional Hall of Fame speech

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Brandy-Halladay_072119_usat Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports, File

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay's wife, Brandy Halladay with their sons Braden and Ryan, during Halladay's induction into the Wall of Fame. On Sunday, Halladay was inducted in to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

On Sunday, former Phillies and Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay, who died tragically in a plane crash back in November of 2017, was posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. 


It was an emotional event to say the least, with Halladay's widow Brandy giving the speech on her late husband's behalf. Before even starting, she was welcomed by a standing ovation from the gathered crowd.

Halladay will go into the Hall of Fame without a specific logo on his plaque, since he had so much success with both Toronto and Philadelphia. Brandy said that's exactly the way he would've wanted it.

But the most powerful moment of Brandy's speech came toward the end, when she delivered an important message that should resonate with everyone: people aren't perfect. Not even people who throw perfect games. 

As was recently reported by Sports Illustrated, Roy Halladay struggled with drug addiction, specifically to anti-depression pills and amphetamines, in the years since his retirement from baseball, and even went to rehab before relapsing. Although she didn't say it outright, Brandy's comments about her husband provided a positive message to those dealing with addiction and mental health issues. 

Here is Brandy's full speech in its entirety:

We'll have more on Halladay's enshrinement from fellow Hall of Famers Paul Hagen later today. 

Kevin Cooney: Now a Hall of Famer, Baseball officially loves Jayson Stark back | Live MLB trade rumor tracker: Will Zach Eflin injury concern change Phillies' approach at deadline?

