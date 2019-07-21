More Sports:

July 21, 2019

Live MLB trade rumor tracker: Will Zach Eflin injury concern change Phillies' approach at deadline?

The Phillies pitching staff already needs help, but an injury to Eflin could spell real trouble.

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Zach-Eflin_053119_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin looks on from the dugout at Citizens Bank Park.

On Sunday, the Phillies will debut one of their recent acquisitions as Drew Smyly takes the hill in Pittsburgh for the series finale against the Pirates. In addition to signing Smyly as a free agent after the 30-year-old lefty opted out of his deal with the Brewers, the Phillies also traded for reliever Mike Morin from the Twins.

But if the Phillies, who currently sit a half game out of the second National League wild card spot and 7.5 games behind the Braves in the NL East, want to make a run at the postseason, they'll need to add a bit more than that — especially if there's anything to the latest injury news involving Zach Eflin.

Eflin, who was the Phillies best pitcher in the early part of the season, has struggled of late, posting a 9.00 ERA over his last five starts, including Saturday's loss to the Pirates. Following that loss, Eflin admitted that he hasn't quite been feeling himself lately. According to Eflin, he's been feeling "heavy." 

“There’s really no explanation for it,” Eflin told reporters, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “You know sometimes you feel like you hit a brick wall, sometimes you wake up, you don’t feel great. Right now it’s one of those things where I’m kind of searching for what’s best for me, what’s going to work for me. It’s nothing that prevents me from throwing a baseball or anything, it’s just making adjustments to my routine or the way I prep, but in no way, shape or form does it affect me throwing the baseball.”

Even though Eflin says the heavy feeling hasn't been impacting the way he throws, there's also evidence (his slumping ERA) that there may be more going on. But is it enough to possibly send yet another Phillies pitcher to the injured list?

According to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, it just might be. And given the already fragile state of the Phillies pitching staff, this sounds like its could be a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency sort of situation. 

“It could be a number of things,” Kapler said. “It could be mechanics, sometimes. It could be some fatigue, sometimes. But that’s something I want to dig into with Zach and our training staff and give him the best chance to have success by having that conversation.”

It would not be surprising if that conversation included discussing the possibility of going on the injured list. Something seems to be going on with Eflin and you have to wonder if it would be wise, from a team in a playoff race to a personal-health standpoint, to send him back to the mound for his next turn.  [nbcsports.com]

That's not great news for a pitching staff that is already a patchwork mess, with Jake Arrieta pitching through bone spurs, Vince Velasquez struggling and Smyly just making his Phillies debut on Sunday. Could this latest health concern cause the Phillies to be even more aggressive at the upcoming MLB trade deadline? 

The Phillies have already been rumored to be looking at several starting pitchers, including Mike Minor, Matthew Boyd, Madison Bumgarner, Zack Greinke, and Marcus Stroman — and perhaps Eflin's health concerns cause Matt Klentak and Andy MacPhail to go out and make sure they get a starter to reinforce the rotation in case there's something more serious going on with his right arm. 

Either way, it's looking more and more like the Phillies might not be done. Follow along for all the latest trade news and rumors as we get closer to the July 31 trade deadline in today's live tracker.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Zach Eflin

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies' struggles put owner John Middleton in a tough spot moving forward
John-Middleton-Phillies_071819_usat

Healthy Eating

Nestle creates game-changing chocolate – and holds the added sugar
nestle chocolate no added sugar

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Cornerback
071619SidneyJones

Racism

Penn professor: The United States 'will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites'
Amy Wax penn professor

Food & Drink

Beat the heat with these refreshing drinks
Aperol Spritz carafe at Porta in Philadelphia

Weekend

Check out what's happening this weekend, July 19-21
Carroll - The Oval+ at Eakins Oval

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved