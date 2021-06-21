More Culture:

June 21, 2021

Wawa, 2SP Brewing Co. team up on Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy

The summer beverage will be unveiled at Wawa's new South Philly store on June 24

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beverages
Wawa 2Sp Shandy Courtesy/Wawa

The Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy, a new alcoholic beverage from Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company, will premiere at the new Wawa in South Philadelphia on June 24, 2021. The drink is based on Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade.

Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company have made a Delaware County tradition of collaborating on alcoholic beverages in recent years, joining forces on several coffee-infused beers that have been available in limited-runs.

This summer, for the first time, the two companies have opted for a different kind of a refreshment.

Wawa and 2SP will release their Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy, a recipe that builds from the flavors in Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade. As with previous collaborations, the new drink combined the expertise of Wawa beverage guru Michael McClaughlin and 2SP head brewer Bob Barrar.

"There's no better time than now to reunite with our friends at 2SP to provide a perfect summer beverage to our community to enjoy after the past year we've all had," said Mike Sherlock, Wawa's chief product marketing officer. "This light and refreshing shandy is perfect for sipping with friends and family in your backyard or on the beach. We hope this beer brings the community together and adds a little extra positivity after a tough year."

The Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy will first hit shelves at six select Wawa stores on June 24. An official launch event will be held at Wawa's newest Philadelphia store, located at 2600 Pennrose Ave. at the base of the Platt Bridge. There will be a ceremonial first pour, sampling, beach-themed giveaways and canned six-packs available for $8.99 each at 4 p.m. that Thursday.

The five other Pennsylvania stores that will have the drink on June 24 are:

•Chadds Ford — 721 Naamans Creek Road
•Middletown — 1073 Baltimore Pike
•Emmaus — 201 S. Cedar Crest Blvd.
•Blakeslee — 296 Route 940
•Horsham — 1139 Horsham Road

The beverage also will be available June 26 at 2SP Brewing Company in Aston, located at 120 Concord Road, Units 101-103. The brewery will hold a beach-themed release party that Saturday at noon, with boardwalk style games, a mechanical surfboard, live music, food trucks and more.

Starting June 28, the Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy will be available at select distributors and beer retailers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Eastern Shore Maryland.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beverages Philadelphia Wawa Breweries Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers need to trade Ben Simmons, for his sake and their own
ben-simmons-sixers_062121_usat

Sponsored

Five essential tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
City shot - residential real esta

Parenting

Einstein's DadLab helps new fathers navigate the transition to parenthood
DadLab Einstein Parenting

Investigations

Suspected gunman found dead on SEPTA tracks after shooting on Market-Frankford Line
SEPTA Shooting Arrott

Media

Charles Barkley slams Ben Simmons for being 'scared to death' to shoot
Charles Barkley Ben Simmons Sixers

Food & Drink

Chef-in-residence program to begin at Philadelphia Museum of Art
Museum of Art dining

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1425 Locust St 31A

FOR SALE! This home is an incredible penthouse with 360 degree views and designer finishes throughout! 2,614 sqft | $1,450,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031 Locust St 601

FOR RENT! Luxurious light-filled 3 bed + den, 2 bath located steps from Rittenhouse Square! Features grand entertaining spaces, an updated kitchen and baths, and new gray wood-like flooring throughout most of the flat. 1,375 sqft | $3,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved