Wawa reveals plans for tiny location in Center City

April 15, 2019
Last December, Wawa opened its biggest store at Sixth and Chestnut Streets, an 11,000-square-foot behemoth of convenience in a neighborhood where its absence was felt.
Late last week, to celebrate Wawa Day, the company revealed plans to fulfill the opposite end of the spectrum just 10 blocks away.
A tiny, 3,000-square-foot Wawa is slated to open at 16th and Chestnut Streets in the fall, CEO Chris Gheysens said at the company's 55th anniversary celebration.
The design for the new store was inspired by mid-century modern styles, with an angled exterior wall and weaving throughout the interior.
Enhancements and new products at the store will include upscale hot tea, cold pressed juices and energy shots, among other items. The store's "Ready to Run" section will also be stocked with an expanded selection of items.
"This store packs a lot of convenience and new programs into a unique and inviting space that builds on our commitment of friends and neighbors serving friends and neighbors," the company said in a statement.