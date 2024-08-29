Wawa to offer free coffee for teachers and school staff during first two weeks of September

As schools across the region welcome students back, educators can fuel up for those early-morning lessons with complimentary caffeine from Wawa.

The local convenience chain is offering free hot coffee of any size to teachers and all school staff from Monday, Sept. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 15. The promotion will be available in Wawa's mid-Atlantic operating area, which includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Educators can get their coffees for free in-store only, not on the Wawa app or through delivery services. To redeem the offer, teachers and school staff can simply inform the associate at the register that they're a member of a local school system. The freebie arrives just in time for educators to enjoy Wawa's pumpkin spice beverages, which the stores recently rolled out.

Wawa celebrates educators each year around back-to-school time with giveaways and donations. In August, the company launched its "Cheers to Classrooms" initiative with free coffee for educators at Wawa stores in Alabama and Florida, where students went back to school early in the month. Last month, the Wawa Foundation, which supports the chain's charitable initiative, gave a $200,000 grant to Philabundance to provide nutritious snacks to kids in K-12 schools.

"As everyday heroes of the classroom return back to school, we’re delighted to toast a new year by providing free coffee to teachers and school staff for the first two weeks of September," Dave Simonetti, Wawa's senior director of store operations, said in a release. "We hope this small gesture shows our deep appreciation for everything educators and school staff do for children in the community."