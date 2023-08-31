More Culture:

August 31, 2023

Teachers can get free coffee at Wawa every day in September

Educators simply need to tell the store cashier that they work at a school to receive the offer

By Maggie Mancini
Wawa Coffee Teachers Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Educators can get free coffee at Wawa every day during September. The offer includes cups of any size, but excludes iced coffees and made-to-order espresso drinks.

Teachers and school administrators can stop by their local Wawa stores on their way to school this September to grab free cups of coffee.  

Beginning Friday, educators can get one free hot coffee — in any size — each day at any Wawa location in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The promotion runs through Saturday, Sept. 30.

To receive their free cups of joe, educators must bring their coffee to the checkout counter and tell the cashier that they work at a school. No additional purchase is necessary, but the offer does not cover iced coffee or made-to-order espresso drinks. 

The promotion is part of Wawa's back-to-school celebration. Wawa also has teamed up with Donors Choose, a nonprofit that fulfills teachers' requests for school supplies, to contribute $50,000 to schools in the Mid-Atlantic region. Teachers that submit requests to Donors Choose may receive matching funds from Wawa if their schools meet eligibility criteria.

Last year, Wawa contributed $25,000 through Donors Choose, helping to fund 109 projects at 91 schools

