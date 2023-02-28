Want a summer job at the Jersey Shore? Wawa has hundreds of openings

Wawa is seeking to hire 1,500 employees to work this summer at its New Jersey and Delaware beach town stores.

The company has openings available at 37 Jersey Shore stores, including those in Wildwood, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Cape May, Somers Point, Toms River, Margate and Stone Harbor. In Delaware, 13 stores are looking for help, including those in Bethany Beach, Delmar, Rehoboth Beach and Smyrna.

Jobs also are available at 10 Maryland and Virginia stores. The full list of stores with openings can be found here.

Though most openings are for seasonal positions, Wawa also is looking to fill several store-level supervisory and management-level positions. Both full- and part-time jobs are available.

"We are looking for associates who want to be part of a company known for great food and customer service, and also one with a special culture and commitment to making days a little bit brighter," said Marc Noilino, director of store operations. "Anyone who visits Wawa knows that it's our amazing associates who create a wonderful, positive environment every day that truly makes Wawa special to our customers and communities."

Hourly wages for new employees begin at $15. They also receive a free Shorti hoagie per shift and discounts on other menu items. Employees gain access to health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement and a retirement funds after they work a certain number of hours.

Wawa also offers an employee stock ownership plan to workers age 18 and older. Those who work at least 1,000 hours in a year are eligible for contributions.

The company offers "seasonal fun days" in which workers can show off their "Goose Blood," the sense of belonging with the team.

The Delaware County-based company is in the midst of an expansion that will see it open its first stores in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee by 2025.

The convenience store chain has about 900 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The company plans to double its store count by 2030.

For more information about Wawa's summer openings, or to apply online, visit the company's job board.