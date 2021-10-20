Wawa is testing new 16-inch pizzas as menu experiments continues

Wawa's quest to develop a good pizza has been revived.

The company's innovation department, which has been busy in the last few years, recently began testing a new pizza exclusively at two locations. If feedback is positive, it may become available more widely.

Last month, Wawa invited customers to its store on West Baltimore Pike in Media, Delaware County to test out the new 16-inch pie that can be made either plain or with a pepperoni topping. The pizzas also are available now at the Drexel University Wawa at 36th and Market streets. At both locations, customers can only order a pizza after 4 p.m.