Wawa rolls out Angus burger chainwide, holds contest for year's supply

Wawa has made its Angus burger available across its 920 retail locations after months of testing at select stores.



The Delaware County-based convenience chain began experimenting with various new dinner items last summer, from pasta and platters to the customizable burger.

The company says the burger has been its most popular item at the two drive-thru locations it opened In Falls Township, Bucks County and Westhampton Township in South Jersey.

To celebrate the widespread release of the burger, Wawa is holding a "Burgers for a Year" sweepstakes that will run from Monday through Friday. Residents over the age of 13 in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. can enter the contest for a chance to win a $780 Wawa gift card.

Wawa also will be distributing "I Burger Wawa" shirts and gift cards through participating radio stations. A Wawa burger mobile will make appearances at upcoming grand openings to give away shirts.

"Wawa is excited to launch our new dinner platform in 2021 with the burger becoming the first dinner item to roll out across all stores," Chief Product Marketing Officer Mike Sherlock said. "Burger festivities are designed to give customers a taste of the new product and drive excitement for a new line of fresh, quality and convenient options at dinner time."

The burger's permanent place on the menu comes after Wawa launched a Kids Meal and debuted Beyond Breakfast Sausage at its stores last year. The company is expected to introduce 5-10 new drive-thru locations over the course of the next 18 months.