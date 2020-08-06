Wawa debuts kids meals with trading cards and, of course, Junior hoagies

Wawa has outdone itself once again. The convenience store chain now offers kids meals perfectly suited for your little one – or your inner child.

The kids meals, priced between $3.99 and $5.99, include a variety of customizable options.



The entrées include cheese quesadillas, chicken strips, meatballs, mac and cheese, chicken noodle soup and a Junior hoagie with turkey, ham, roast beef or cheese. Kids can choose a side of apple slices, yogurt, string cheese, chips or a chocolate chip cookie. Three beverage options are available: water, milk or chocolate milk.

Like any good kids meal, it will come with a toy.

Kids will receive a trading card pack, featuring the store's mascot, Wally Goose, and two surprise cards. Special edition hologram cards about flying and space travel will be mixed into the packs.

"We’re excited to add kids meals to our menu as it now, more than ever, allows Wawa to become a lunch and dinner destination for the entire family," Chief Product Marketing Officer Mike Sherlock said.



Wawa has been expanding its offerings this summer, adding a plant-based sausage option to the menu and announcing plans to open drive-thru locations in Bucks County and South Jersey.

Beyond Meat, a maker of plant-based meat substitutes, partnered with Wawa on Sizzli. The sausage is made with peas and brown rice and without any GMOs, soy, gluten or artificially produced ingredients. It is available for custom items, including breakfast bowls, built-to-order bagel sandwiches and breakfast burritos.