Wawa to open freestanding drive-thru in Bucks County

Wawa lovers soon will be able to order their favorite hoagies and treats without ever leaving their cars.

A freestanding drive-thru Wawa – the first of its kind – is slated to open in Bucks County this December, the convenience store chain announced Thursday.

Construction is slated to begin next month at the intersection of West Trenton and Pine Grove roads in Falls Township.

The drive-thru will offer most of Wawa's popular food and beverage items, including value meals, coffee and specialty drinks. Both curbside and drive-thru service will be available. The convenience chains plans to introduce "state of the art technology" to make orders more efficient.

"It is critical to provide new ways to access Wawa, increase convenience and provide new options for service," Wawa Director of Construction Terri Micklin said. "We are hoping to learn from the layout, workflow and traffic flow at this location, as we continue to explore alternatives for longer term application to our stores post-COVID-19."

Wawa did not announce the hours of operation for the drive-thru.

Earlier this month, Wawa announced that it will be adding drive-thru service to a new convenience store opening in South Jersey.



The new store will be located at the corner of Rancocas Road and Highland Drive in Westampton Township, Burlington County. It is expected to open by the end of the year.



Drive-thru service will be available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a limited menu that includes hoagies, sizzlis, coffee, smoothies and soups. Up to 19 vehicles will be able to line up for service.

The store also will include three parking spots for curbside pickup.