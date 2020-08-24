Wawa testing new dinner menu items including pasta, platters, burger and fries

Wawa's streak of experimentation in 2020 will continue in the months ahead with the introduction of several dinner-time meals that will be tested at select stores.

The Delaware County-based convenience store chain revealed a number of menu items it will try out and that will only be available after 4 p.m.

• A burger featuring all-natural angus beef, lighter bun, cheese and fries • Penne or fettuccine pasta with alfredo, marinara or Bolognese, served with roasted vegetables, broccoli, roasted chicken, meatballs and Asiago cheese • Entrée platters, like braised chicken, pork roast or pot roast, served with two sides • Rotisserie-style chicken and mac & cheese • Six heat-and-eat meals, including penne chicken alfredo with broccoli, chicken and broccoli, chicken breast, spicy boneless wings, penne pasta with meatballs and mac & cheese with BBQ pulled pork

This will be Wawa's second attempt at a hamburger after the company's first go at it was not very favorably reviewed.

The burger and pasta items will be tested at approximately 15 Wawa locations across the company's territory, which covers six states and Washington, D.C.

More than 100 stores will be piloting Wawa's new rotisserie-style chicken, while all stores will carry the heat-and-eat meals.

"We're grateful to our customers who frequent Wawa for breakfast, lunch and grocery items, and are proud to introduce this new platform as another solution for making dinner easily accessible and satisfying for everyone," said Mike Sherlock, Wawa's chief product marketing officer. "We always strive to listen to our customers, so we've spent time testing menu items in select stores, gathering feedback and perfecting our recipes with the goal of providing a family, group of friends, etc. the ability to select their preferred dinner while still enjoying a meal together."

The new items come after Wawa recently launched a Kids Meal and debuted Beyond Breakfast Sausage at its stores. The company also is planning to open a pair of drive-thru locations in Bucks County and South Jersey.

Wawa's new dinner menu items will be tested during coming months, with further expansion to additional locations before the end of 2020.