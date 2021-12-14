Police searching for owner of decades-old wedding ring found at Wawa in Delco

A 73-year-old wedding band found at a Wawa in Delaware County is in the hands of Upper Providence Township police, who are looking to return the lost ring to its rightful owner.

The department took to Facebook to solve the "cold case" of the missing wedding band, which was discovered at the Wawa at 1260 N. Providence Road.

Posted by Upper Providence Township Police Department, Delaware County on Friday, December 10, 2021

The band is inscribed with two sets of initials and a wedding date of Oct. 2, 1948, police said. Considering the couple's 73rd anniversary happened two months ago, it's quite possible that the owner of the ring is a surviving family member who holds onto it as a reminder of lost loved ones.

In order to recover the lost item, the owner must be able to provide police with the initials on the ring, authorities said.