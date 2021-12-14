More News:

December 14, 2021

Police searching for owner of decades-old wedding ring found at Wawa in Delco

An inscription on the band includes the couple's initials and the date Oct. 2, 1948

By Michael Tanenbaum
Wawa Delco Wedding Ring Street View/Google

A 73-year-old wedding ring was found at the Wawa located at 1260 N. Providence Road in Upper Providence Township, Delaware County. Police are hoping to locate the owner and return the lost wedding band.

A 73-year-old wedding band found at a Wawa in Delaware County is in the hands of Upper Providence Township police, who are looking to return the lost ring to its rightful owner. 

The department took to Facebook to solve the "cold case" of the missing wedding band, which was discovered at the Wawa at 1260 N. Providence Road.

FROM THE COLD CASE FILE The Upper Providence Township Police Department took possession of a men's silver wedding band...

Posted by Upper Providence Township Police Department, Delaware County on Friday, December 10, 2021

The band is inscribed with two sets of initials and a wedding date of Oct. 2, 1948, police said. Considering the couple's 73rd anniversary happened two months ago, it's quite possible that the owner of the ring is a surviving family member who holds onto it as a reminder of lost loved ones. 

In order to recover the lost item, the owner must be able to provide police with the initials on the ring, authorities said.

MORE NEWS: 'Mare of Easttown' earns pair of Golden Globe Award nominations

Police have not provided any updates about the ring since posting about it Friday. The Wawa in Upper Providence may want to put up a print-out of the department's Facebook post in case the owner happens to shop there again.

We'll update the story if Upper Providence Police are able to crack the case and make sure this family treasure finds its proper home. 

Michael Tanenbaum
