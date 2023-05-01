More Culture:

May 01, 2023

Wax + Wine, BYOB candle-making workshop, expands to larger Old City location with in-house bottle store

The 3,000-square-foot space at 144 North 2nd St. features two floors, two scent cellars, a wine shop and tons of seating

Wax + Wine, a BYOB candle-making experience, has moved into a larger space in Old City with two floors, two scent cellars and an in-house wine shop.

Philadelphians can enjoy scents and sips at a local candle bar's brand new location.

Wax + Wine, a BYOB candle-making workshop, has moved into a larger space in Old City. The venue at 144 North 2nd St. includes a new in-house bottle shop, so guests can purchase wine as they craft candles.

The 3,000-square-foot space stretches across two floors and features two scent cellars with over 50 fragrances for blending. Patrons can sign up for "The Candle Bar Experience," during which they are guided through scent selection and the making of two 8-oz candles for $60 per person. The venue also hosts private events.

Wax + Wine partnered with York County-based Allegro Winery to create the "2nd Pour Wine Shop," an in-house bottle shop on the ground level where guests can pick up wine to drink during candle-making. Walk-ins are also welcome at the store, where bottles range in price from $14 to $24. 

The candle-making experience is still BYOB for those who would prefer to bring their own alcohol. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own light food and snacks.

Wax + Wine was founded in 2017 by father-son team Alan and Jordan Beletz, who wanted to give people opportunities to connect through creative expression. The business was previously located on Pine Street, and opened the doors to its new location on N. 2nd Street last month.

To kick off the festivities at the new spot, Wax + Wine is hosting "The Ultimate Mother’s Day Experience" on Sunday, May 14, with reservations available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The event will include special discounted pricing, a complimentary glass of bubbly, one custom candle and a Polaroid photo.

Reservations for the Mother's Day event, as well as other candle-making experiences, can be made online.

