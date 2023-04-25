More Culture:

April 25, 2023

Insomnia Cookies teams up with 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp for new dessert

The Banana Crepe Filled Deluxe cookies, stuffed with hazelnut spread from the actor's company, are available through May 21

Insomnia Cookies has released a limited-edition banana cookie filled with hazelnut spread made by tbh, the company co-founded by 'Stranger Things' actor and Penn student Noah Schnapp.

Insomnia Cookies was launched in 2003 by Seth Berkowitz from his University of Pennsylvania dorm room. Twenty years later, the dessert chain is collaborating with another Penn student who is no "stranger" to the spotlight. 

Noah Schnapp, star of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things," has partnered with Insomnia Cookies on limited edition Banana Crepe Filled Deluxe cookies. The cookies are made with banana-flavored dough, mixed with chocolate chunks and filled with hazelnut spread made by tbh, Schnapp's company.

The Banana Crepe Filled Deluxe cookies can be purchased in Insomnia Cookies stores and via local delivery and nationwide shipping through May 21. The special flavor also is available in "tbh Packs," which are specially curated boxes featuring Schnapp's favorite cookie varieties.

"I'm so excited to announce this collaboration with Insomnia Cookies, another iconic, crave-worthy brand that was also founded by a University of Pennsylvania alumnus," Schnapp said. "Together, we've created what we're confident will be the snacking world's newest obsession, offering our fans the perfect combination of deliciousness and convenience, consciously."

Schnapp co-founded tbh in 2021 alongside startup co-builder Umana Venture Studio. The company offers health-conscious, environmentally-friendly chocolate hazelnut spreads made with 50% less sugar and three-times the protein of competitors. The spreads also do not contain palm oil.

tbh isn't Schnapp's only food-related venture. Last month, Schnapp launched TenderFix, a delivery-only menu of chicken and plant-based sandwiches, sliders and tenders. The grub is available through the TenderFix website, as well as DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates. 

Along with working as an entrepreneur and starring as Will Byers in "Stranger Things," which will soon film its fifth and final season, Schnapp also found time to begin his college studies. Schnapp was seen moving onto Penn's campus last August, where he is studying business.

