More News:

January 20, 2020

Waze app instead sending Borgata casino visitors to New Jersey woods, police say

Police see a 'tremendous increase' in disabled motor vehicles in Colliers Mills Wildlife Management area

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Navigation
Waze Borgata TRUFF STUF/FLICKR/CREATIVE COMMONS

An advertisement-related error in the Waze app is directing drivers to a wildlife management area in New Jersey instead of the intended destination, the Borgata Hotel Casino & spa.

Users of the Waze navigation app may want to take extra precaution if they're planning a trip to the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Jackson Police Department notified the public of a bizarre trend of would-be casino visitors getting stranded in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, about 45 miles north of Atlantic City.

Police are reporting a "tremendous increase" in disabled motor vehicles in the wildlife area, a 12,000-acre zone located in Jackson and Plumstead Townships.

"It has come to our attention that an ad was placed, in the WAZE navigation app, for the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa," police said. "Although the address on the ad lists 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City NJ, which is correct, the location pinned with the ad is actually in the middle of the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, near Lake Success."

Most of the Waze users affected by the incorrect address seem to be coming from New York and northern New Jersey, according to authorities.

"Currently, the app is sending motorists into the wildlife area, onto unpaved roads, which eventually lead to them becoming disabled," police said.

Waze has been contacted regarding the error, but authorities are reminding drivers to make sure they are heading to the right destination when using Waze.

"Please take extra care when selecting locations listed with the orange 'Ad' logo in the corner or places which have multiple names, with the same address, however are considerable distances apart," police said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Navigation Atlantic City Apps Casinos Borgata

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Expect Eagles' coaching search to heat up this week at the Senior Bowl
1430922_Eagles_Lions_Doug_Pederson_Kate_Frese.jpg

Spotted lanternfly

Report: Spotted lanterfly infestation costs Pennsylvania $50 million a year
Spotted lanternfly costs Pennsylvania

Children's Health

USDA proposes plan to simplify school lunches — but is it healthy?
USDA simplifies lunch menu unhealthy

Eagles

Mailbag: How many new starters will the Eagles have in 2020?
1450922_Eagles_Lions_Nelson Agholor_Kate_Frese.jpg

Movies

'Bad Boys for Life' tops box office, earning second-highest opening ever for MLK weekend
Bad Boys for Life box office record

Family-Friendly

Disney classics return to the big screen at Movie Tavern
Movie Tavern Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved