Severe weather brings quarter-sized hail, thunderstorms throughout Philly region

May 28, 2019
Storms across the state of Pennsylvania unleashed a range of severe weather Tuesday, including quarter-sized and golf-ball-sized hail and pounding thunderstorms, along with some unusual cloud formations.
Hail has already been reported in Philadelphia's surrounding areas, including Lancaster County, Berks County, and Schuylkill County, and there are now reports of a possible tornado touching down in Berks County near Reading:
TORNADO IN BERKS COUNTY..— Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) May 28, 2019
Video Credit: Michelle McGinn
Video shows tornado on the ground, debris. Looking toward the Morgantown Business Park, from the Valley Ponds development…that’s toward the PA Turnpike pic.twitter.com/lNmwAkcGDv
Open use to all media. I’m pretty sure this was what was left of the #tornado near #Morgantown @phillywx I was getting shelter under an overpass on the PA Turnpike. @ReadingEagle @69News I saw debris as I exited Morgantown. Small trees & home insulation. #MorgantownPA #ReadingPA pic.twitter.com/DDgDcT4VWj— Randy Ryerson (@RandyRyerson) May 28, 2019
Hail in Wyomissing pic.twitter.com/3bfPCjRJie— thereelmarlin (@theReelMarlin) May 28, 2019
Just drove home through this. 😳😳#BerksCounty pic.twitter.com/vzqzbkH7GA— Mike Keller 🎙🏌️♂️ (@MikeKellerWEEU) May 28, 2019
Absolutely amazing cloud formation at the back end of the #SevereThunderstorm that just moved through southern #BerksCounty and also carried a #TornadoWarning. No reports of damage yet. pic.twitter.com/0mYJ2RFghV— Michael Yoder (@YoderReports) May 28, 2019
Got some vid. the hail was coming down hard for a min. pic.twitter.com/4hfGRKp4EW— patrick B (@PatrickScronta1) May 28, 2019
Hail, yeah! #hailstorm #hail #thunderstorm #mountvillepa #lancastercountypa @WGAL @WGALMattMoore @ChristineWGAL pic.twitter.com/eem3JuxNPK— Bobby C (@Bobbynvegas) May 28, 2019
All these images of hail are incredible. I’ve lived in PA for most my life and have never seen anything like it. #PaWx— Brian Sheehan (@BSheehanTV) May 28, 2019
Golf ball size HAIL from Pine Grove, Schuylkill County 📸: Eric Schneck #pawx @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/1Frc4t8XEz— Christina Anthony (@Christina4casts) May 28, 2019
Impressive burst of pea to marble size hail (and a few quarter-sized aggregates) at my house just off Butter Road in Manheim Twp, Lancaster county at 6:05pm. @NWSStateCollege pic.twitter.com/TbTK5qSHNY— E. Horst, MU WIC (@MUweather) May 28, 2019
@LaurenCBS3 @katebilo @CecilyTynan @6abc @CBSPhilly @NBCPhiladelphia hail falling in Lancaster PA #hail #tornado pic.twitter.com/ZKBNE0g5NX— Ben Aerow (@BennyBaseball78) May 28, 2019
@NWSStateCollege huge hail storm in Manheim Twp, PA! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/gZsIXJcsba— Olivia (@LivGrenter) May 28, 2019
A little further north of Philly's surrounding suburbs, tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service up near Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, just eight miles northwest of Scranton:
Areas just outside of Scranton, PA was hit with a tornado moments ago. #PaWX pic.twitter.com/X4lvB3z8LM— Nicholas Isabella (@NycStormChaser) May 28, 2019
According to Accuweather, thunderstorms are expected to remain in the Philly area until just after midnight before clearing out ahead of Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.