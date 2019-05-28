Severe weather brings quarter-sized hail, thunderstorms throughout Philly region

Storms across the state of Pennsylvania unleashed a range of severe weather Tuesday, including quarter-sized and golf-ball-sized hail and pounding thunderstorms, along with some unusual cloud formations.

Hail has already been reported in Philadelphia's surrounding areas, including Lancaster County, Berks County, and Schuylkill County, and there are now reports of a possible tornado touching down in Berks County near Reading:

A little further north of Philly's surrounding suburbs, tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service up near Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, just eight miles northwest of Scranton:

According to Accuweather, thunderstorms are expected to remain in the Philly area until just after midnight before clearing out ahead of Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.