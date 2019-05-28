More News:

May 28, 2019

Severe weather brings quarter-sized hail, thunderstorms throughout Philly region

Further north, a tornado was confirmed just eight miles outside Scranton

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Storms
Hail philly area may 28 2019 @BennyBaseball78/Hilary and Derek Stoner/Twitter

Hail, pictured here, fell all over the Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley region on Tuesday as a number of severe storms swept across Pennsylvania.

Storms across the state of Pennsylvania unleashed a range of severe weather Tuesday, including quarter-sized and golf-ball-sized hail and pounding thunderstorms, along with some unusual cloud formations.

MORE: Pennsylvania under tornado watch as dangerous storms enter region

Hail has already been reported in Philadelphia's surrounding areas, including Lancaster County, Berks County, and Schuylkill County, and there are now reports of a possible tornado touching down in Berks County near Reading: 

A little further north of Philly's surrounding suburbs, tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service up near Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, just eight miles northwest of Scranton:

According to Accuweather, thunderstorms are expected to remain in the Philly area until just after midnight before clearing out ahead of Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

