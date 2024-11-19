More Culture:

November 19, 2024

Weckerly's Ice Cream looking to expand to Rittenhouse Square

The company, which has shops in Fishtown and King of Prussia, is in the process of finalizing a third location.

Weckerly's is in the early stages of opening its third location in the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. Its other ice cream shops are in Fishtown and King of Prussia. Above, the storefront of the Fishtown location.

Weckerly's Ice Cream shop is in the early stages of expanding its foothold in Philadelphia, looking at properties in Rittenhouse Square for its third location. Owner Cristina Torres said the move is the "natural next step." 

"With our original Fishtown scoop shop and our second King of Prussia location, Rittenhouse is the perfect spot to bridge the gap between the two," Torres said in a statement. She added that the neighborhood means a lot to her, having lived in Center City and worked in Graduate Hospital.

Philadelphia Business Journal reported Weckerly's received approval for signs outside a commercial space at 1600 Spruce St., but Torres told the outlet that the location has not been finalized.

"I feel like Center City is almost like putting your big girl pants on. It's just that next level and that next step," Torres told Philadelphia Business Journal. "I just want to bring more of Weckerly’s to more people in Philly."

The company, founded by Jen and Andy Satinsky, began in 2012 in the back of a West Philly neighborhood cafe. It then moved to a repurposed textile plant in North Philly before finding a permanent home in Fishtown in 2016.

A third location is a significant development for the business, which Torres acquired in late 2023 after the Satinskys announced it would close by the end of the year. Torres reopened the Fishtown shop on Jan. 6 and established the King of Prussia location on Sept. 19.

Weckerly's is best known for its delectable flavors of ice cream sandwiches like pumpkin pie, candied sweet potato and butterscotch brindle. 

