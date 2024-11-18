Morey's Piers is upgrading Great White wooden roller coaster, one of its best-known rides

The Great White at Morey's Piers will offer a smoother and more thrilling ride, the park says, when it returns to the Wildwood boardwalk next summer.

Upgrades are underway for the wooden roller coaster, which opened in 1996. Morey's Piers has acquired two new Millennium Flyer trains, a model featuring 12 two-person cars, each bearing a single axle. This bit of engineering allows the train to "more fluidly adapt to the track's curves," according to a release, and reduces shuffling that can make for a rougher ride.