Morey's Piers is upgrading Great White wooden roller coaster, one of its best-known rides

November 18, 2024
The Great White at Morey's Piers will offer a smoother and more thrilling ride, the park says, when it returns to the Wildwood boardwalk next summer.
Upgrades are underway for the wooden roller coaster, which opened in 1996. Morey's Piers has acquired two new Millennium Flyer trains, a model featuring 12 two-person cars, each bearing a single axle. This bit of engineering allows the train to "more fluidly adapt to the track's curves," according to a release, and reduces shuffling that can make for a rougher ride.
The Millennium Flyer train is made by Great Coasters International, Inc., a roller coaster design company based in Sunbury, Northumberland County.
Morey's Piers teased other "enhancements" to the roller coaster, but did not offer any more specifics.
The Great White reaches speeds over 50 mph, thanks to its peak 105-foot drop. It is located at Adventure Pier by Spencer Avenue. It also requires the most maintenance of any ride at the park, according to the Cape May County Herald.
Morey's Piers says the roller coaster upgrades will be completed by spring 2025.
