More Culture:

September 05, 2024

Weckerly's opens second ice cream shop in King of Prussia Mall and will give away scoops to 100 customers on Sept. 19

The Fishtown company has expanded with a new spot near the Nordstrom's entrance. It will feature a dozen rotating flavors.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink ice cream
Weckerly's KOP Weckerly's Ice Cream/Saffon PR/for PhillyVoice

Weckerly's has expanded with a second location in King of Prussia Mall. The new shop will serve 12 rotating flavors, including autumnal varieties like a pumpkin spice latte.

Weckerly's has opened a second location, making it neighbors with Madewell and Aritzia.

The Fishtown micro-creamery is the newest tenant in the King of Prussia Mall. Its scoop shop is now open on the lower level near the Nordstrom entrance, where it will dish out 12 rotating flavors and ice cream sandwiches. The store will operate Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MORE: Pearl Jam returns to Philly – 15 years after shutting down the Spectrum with four epic shows

The new shop's menu will include autumnal varieties like a pear vanilla sorbet and a pumpkin spice latte flavor featuring layers of coffee and pumpkin bourbon ice cream. Though Weckerly's is now open for business at King of Prussia, it will hand out free scoops to its first 100 customers on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6-9 p.m. at a special launch event.

The expansion follows an eventful year for Weckerly's, which was poised to close in 2023. That fall, founders Jen and Andy Satinsky announced they would close their Girard Avenue storefront after 11 years of business, but a new owner saved the ice cream shop at the last minute. The Satinksys had previously operated out of a small space in West Philly and the former Globe Dye Works textile plant at 9 W. Girard Ave.

A labor dispute arose at the Fishtown store this spring when a former employee accused the manager of withholding pay on Facebook; Weckerly's current owner Cristina Torres told the Inquirer that manager was subsequently fired.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink ice cream Philadelphia King of Prussia Mall Desserts Weckerly's Openings

Videos

Featured

Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

A warning for men: 0.75 in one year could indicate prostate cancer
Limited - Coronary Heart Disease Prime Healthcare

Identifying and managing coronary artery disease

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

N.J. home for sale includes 3 alpacas

Alpaca Home Main

Sponsored

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall

Limited - CBF - Flags

Illness

Cellphones do not cause brain cancer, WHO researchers conclude

Cellphones Brain Cancer

Music

15 years after closing the Spectrum, Pearl Jam is back in Philly

Pearl Jam

Sixers

Take PhillyVoice's Sixers survey before the start of the 2024-25 season

Embiid 9.4.24

Family-Friendly

'Ice Dinosaurs' exhibit to open at Academy of Natural Sciences

Ice Dinosaurs Academy Drexel

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved