Weckerly's opens second ice cream shop in King of Prussia Mall and will give away scoops to 100 customers on Sept. 19

Weckerly's has opened a second location, making it neighbors with Madewell and Aritzia.

The Fishtown micro-creamery is the newest tenant in the King of Prussia Mall. Its scoop shop is now open on the lower level near the Nordstrom entrance, where it will dish out 12 rotating flavors and ice cream sandwiches. The store will operate Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new shop's menu will include autumnal varieties like a pear vanilla sorbet and a pumpkin spice latte flavor featuring layers of coffee and pumpkin bourbon ice cream. Though Weckerly's is now open for business at King of Prussia, it will hand out free scoops to its first 100 customers on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6-9 p.m. at a special launch event.

The expansion follows an eventful year for Weckerly's, which was poised to close in 2023. That fall, founders Jen and Andy Satinsky announced they would close their Girard Avenue storefront after 11 years of business, but a new owner saved the ice cream shop at the last minute. The Satinksys had previously operated out of a small space in West Philly and the former Globe Dye Works textile plant at 9 W. Girard Ave.

A labor dispute arose at the Fishtown store this spring when a former employee accused the manager of withholding pay on Facebook; Weckerly's current owner Cristina Torres told the Inquirer that manager was subsequently fired.

