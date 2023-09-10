Week 1 non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule for those of you on the fence while watching the other action around the league. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

• Cowboys at Giants, Sunday Night Football: The Cowboys are arguably the biggest threat to the Eagles in the NFC. They are very clearly the biggest threat to the Birds in the NFC East. Your Giants fan friend will be super annoying at work on Monday if the Giants win this game, but that is what is best for the Eagles.

• Cardinals at Commanders: Jonathan Gannon is cementing himself as an all-time Philadelphia villain, but it's still very clearly the better outcome for the Eagles if the Cardinals beat the Commanders.



Other threatening contenders

•49ers at Steelers: The 49ers are likely to contend for the 1 seed in the NFC this season, and could be jockeying for playoff seeding with the Eagles. The more games they lose, the better. The Steelers could be a tough matchup for them, as we noted in our NFL Week 1 picks.



Draft pick watch

• Titans at Saints: Yep, the Eagles still own a Saints future draft pick. It's their 2024 second-round pick, to be exact. The more games the Saints lose, the higher that pick will be. Some recent Eagles second-round picks:



Jalen Hurts, 53rd overall, 2020 Zach Ertz, 35th overall, 2013 Dallas Goedert, 49th overall, 2018 Landon Dickerson, 37th overall, 2021 Cam Jurgens, 51st overall, 2022

There have been some recent bad Eagles second-round picks as well, but obviously cornerstone players can be had in Round 2.

NFC vs. NFC

• Buccaneers at Vikings: Neither of these teams appear to be particularly threatening, but the Eagles play the Vikings Week 2 and the Buccaneers Week 3. Ideally both of these teams will just look like crap.

• Panthers at Falcons: Again, neither of these teams is expected to be playing deep into the playoffs, but I suppose the Falcons are probably the more threatening team?



• Packers at Bears: The Bears have a lower ceiling than the Packers.



• Rams at Seahawks: The Seahawks could be a sneaky contender this season, and I think it's better if they win the NFC West instead of the 49ers.



For future reference

The following bolded teams play the Eagles this season, so they're just worth keeping an eye on:

Dolphins at Chargers Bills at Jets

Irrelevant to the Eagles

Jaguars at Colts Bengals at Browns Raiders at Broncos Texans at Ravens

