Week 10 non-Eagles rooting guide

The NFC East is a two-team race between the Eagles and Cowboys, as usual. With the Eagles' win over the Cowboys on Sunday, they now have a 2.5-game lead in the NFC East, with a head-to-head win over the Cowboys in their pocket, and a 3-0 divisional record.

• Giants at Cowboys: Expect the Cowboys to narrow the Eagles' lead to 2 games, as the Giants have very little chance of beating anybody right now.

• Commanders at Seahawks: It's best if the Seahawks win the NFC West instead of the Niners. Also, the Commanders have won enough games by this point — and they seem content enough with Sam Howell — that their wins/losses for draft positioning don't matter much.

Threats for the 1 seed

As you can see, the Lions and 49ers are the Eagles' biggest threats for the 1 seed in the NFC.

• Lions at Chargers: The Eagles currently have a 1.5-game cushion over the Lions in the NFC. Should the Lions win this game, it'll be down to 1. #Math. The Lions have an easy schedule the rest of this season. Here are their remaining games, with opponent records and point differentials in parenthesis:



Week 10: At Chargers (4-4, +27)

Week 11: Bears (2-7, -54)

Week 12: Packers (3-5, +1)

Week 13: At Saints (5-4, +24)

Week 14: At Bears (2-7, -54)

Week 15: Broncos (3-5, -54)

Week 16: At Vikings (5-4, +16)

Week 17: At Cowboys (5-3, +72)

Week 18: Vikings (5-4, +16)



After their matchup with the Chargers, the Lions have five games against teams with a combined record of 15-28 and a combined point differential of -137. The Eagles' chances of landing the 1 seed would increase with a Lions loss in L.A.

• 49ers at Jaguars: The 49ers are now 2.5 games behind the Eagles for the 1 seed after losing three straight games. They can't afford a fourth straight loss if they want the NFC to have to come through San Francisco. Dougie P. can do the Eagles a huge solid with a win over the Niners. Since we showed the Lions' schedule above, we may as well show the Niners' as well. Theirs is harder than the Lions'.

Week 10: At Jaguars (6-2, +37)

Week 11: Buccaneers (3-5, -9)

Week 12: At Seahawks (5-3, -4)

Week 13: At Eagles (8-1, +57)

Week 14: Seahawks (5-3, -4)

Week 15: At Cardinals (1-8, -89)

Week 16: Ravens (7-2, +115)

Week 17: At Commanders (4-5, -54)

Week 18: Rams (3-6, -26)



That's a combined record of 42-32 with a combined point differential of +23.