Week 11 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Saints

The 4-5 Eagles can make a major statement on Sunday with a win over the 8-1 New Orleans Saints. A loss, however, could drop the Birds even further out of the NFC East race heading into a stretch of three straight must-win games against divisional foes.

And that's certainly not the situation the defending Super Bowl champions hoped to find themselves in heading into the 10th game of their season.

We've broken down the injuries, pointed out the key matchups to watch and offered our own predictions for this one. Now, as we do every weekend, it's time to take a look around the nation to see how the various experts, both local and national, think Sunday's matchup is going to play out.

• PhillyVoice staff: Not all of us picked the Saints to win on Sunday — yours truly picked the Eagles, because why the hell not? But four of five did predict a second straight loss for the Birds, including beat writer Jimmy Kempski, who sees a 38-31 Saints win.



This game feels like an easy call, so we won't bother diving too deep. The Saints have the most efficient passing offense in the NFL behind MVP candidate Drew Brees, to go along with a very good rushing attack. The Eagles, meanwhile, will likely be missing three starters in their secondary, including both outside corners. This game marks the first time the Eagles will be underdogs all season long, sooooooooo, break out the dog masks? I don't think that'll help this year.

• ESPN staff: Nine of their 10 national experts are picking the Saints over the Eagles.

• Tim McManus, ESPN.com Eagles writer: Saints 31, Eagles 23



A banged-up defense that has just seven takeaways this season (tied for 28th) faces a red-hot Drew Brees, who has thrown just one interception all season. It feels like New Orleans can put up 30 points without much effort, while Philly has scored more than 24 points just once all year.



• Mike Triplett, ESPN.com Saints writer: Saints 30, Eagles 25



The Saints have the longest win streak in the NFL (eight straight games), but they also have the league's longest active losing streak against defending Super Bowl champions, according to ESPN Stats & Information (also eight straight, dating back to 2003). The bet here is the Saints stay hot after scoring a ridiculous 96 points over the past two weeks.



• Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Saints 38, Eagles 26

This Eagles' offense, as compared to what it was during their Super Bowl season, is ... shall we say ... less than stellar. The run defense seems to have declined, as well. Philadelphia couldn't stop Ezekiel Elliott, even with a depleted Cowboys offensive line. That Dallas unit was without All-Pro center Travis Frederick and rookie OG Connor Williams, while All-Pro OG Zack Martin was playing hurt. Still, Philly couldn't thwart Zeke. That means it's going to be tough sledding against Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. The Eagles' secondary is depleted, and it looked that way versus the Cowboys. Going from Dak Prescott to Drew Brees, with Ronald Darby out and Jalen Mills still hobbled by a foot injury ... oh, boy. Facing Brees is not timely at best, disastrous at worst. If the Eagles find themselves in the game in the fourth quarter, Doug Pederson and Jim Schwartz will deserve much credit.



• CBSSports.com staff: Seven of their eight experts are picking the Saints to beat the Eagles in New Orleans. The lone exception was Jason La Canfora. Here's a look at what Pete Prisco, who picked the Saints in a close one, had to say:

If the Eagles are going to have any chance to repeat, they have to get it going here. The problem is they are so banged up in a secondary that has to defend against Drew Brees at home. That's a problem. Even so, I think Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense will keep them in this game. Pick: Saints 32, Eagles 30