Week 11 non-Eagles rooting guide

The Eagles have a 2-game lead in the NFC East with a head-to-head win over the Cowboys under their belt. They also have a 3-0 record in the division, and have already played three of their four most difficult divisional games. They also have a favorable outlook on common opponents so far, should the tiebreaking process get that far:

The next tiebreaker after common opponents is conference record, which means that the Cowboys' loss to the Cardinals could end up being a killer. Anyway, onto the games this week:

• Cowboys at Panthers: The Eagles' lead in the NFC East will likely dwindle from 2.5 games to 2 games to 1.5 games without the Birds having even set foot on a field, as the Cowboys are double-digit favorites in this game. Never completely rule out a Cowboys choke job against a clearly inferior opponent, like we saw Week 3 against the Cardinals, but it's unlikely.

• Giants at Commanders: Let's take a look at the NFL's draft positioning, via Tankathon:

As you can see, the Giants are currently in position for the No. 2 overall pick. The more games they win, thus messing up their draft position, the better.

Threats for the 1 seed

The NFC standings:

Seed NFC standings Record Conf record 1 Eagles 8-1 6-0 2 Lions 7-2 4-1 3 49ers 6-3 4-1 4 Saints 5-5 2-3 5 Seahawks 6-3 5-1 6 Cowboys 6-3 3-3 7 Vikings 6-4 6-2 8 Buccaneers 4-5 3-3 9 Commanders 4-6 2-5 10 Falcons 4-6 3-4 11 Packers 3-6 3-3 12 Rams 3-6 2-4 13 Bears 3-7 2-4 14 Giants 2-8 2-4 15 Cardinals 2-8 2-5 16 Panthers 1-8 0-6



As you can see, the Lions and 49ers are the Eagles' biggest threats for the 1 seed in the NFC.

• Bears at Lions: The Eagles currently have just a 1-game cushion over the Lions in the NFC after the Lions beat the Chargers on the road Week 10. The Lions have a very easy schedule the rest of this season. Here are their remaining games, with opponent records and point differentials in parenthesis:

Week 11: Bears (3-7, -51)

Week 12: Packers (3-6, -3)

Week 13: At Saints (5-5, +16)

Week 14: At Bears (3-7, -51)

Week 15: Broncos (4-5, -52)

Week 16: At Vikings (6-4, +24)

Week 17: At Cowboys (6-3, +104)

Week 18: Vikings (6-4, +24)



Their next five games are against teams with a combined record of 18-30 and a combined point differential of -141. The Eagles' chances of landing the 1 seed would increase with a Lions loss to the Bears.

The first three tiebreakers for the 1 seed would go as follows:

Head-to-head ❌ Conference record: Eagles currently hold the advantage 6-0 to 4-1 over both the Lions and the 49ers. Record against common opponents, minimum of four.

The Eagles' and Lions' common opponents:

Common opponent PHI DET Chiefs Win Seahawks Loss Buccaneers Win Win Vikings Win Cowboys Win Vikings N/A Cowboys N/A



So, again, the Eagles are in good position on the tiebreaker front.

• Buccaneers at 49ers: The 49ers are now 2 games behind the Eagles for the 1 seed after beating the Jaguars Week 10. An updated look at their schedule:

Week 11: Buccaneers (4-5, +5)

Week 12: At Seahawks (6-3, -1)

Week 13: At Eagles (8-1, +57)

Week 14: Seahawks (6-3, -1)

Week 15: At Cardinals (2-8, -87)

Week 16: Ravens (7-3, +113)

Week 17: At Commanders (4-6, -57)

Week 18: Rams (3-6, -26)



That's a combined record of 40-35 with a combined point differential of +3.

There's no need to show the Eagles' and 49ers' common opponents since they play each other this season. We'll only need to think about common opponents if they tie.

• Seahawks at Rams: It is better if the Seahawks win the NFC West, thus making the 49ers' trek through the playoffs more difficult.



• Vikings at Broncos: I think the Vikings are an ideal 7 seed. That's a team the Eagles could easily handle in the wildcard round should the Birds end up as the 2 seed, and yet, the Vikings have already proven they can beat the 49ers, which would be an ideal result should the Eagles land the 1 seed.



Draft pick watch