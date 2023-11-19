Week 11 non-Eagles rooting guide

November 19, 2023
Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the schedule. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.
The standings:
|NFC East
|Record
|Division
|GB
|Eagles
|8-1
|3-0
|-
|Cowboys
|6-3
|2-1
|2
|Commanders
|4-6
|0-3
|4.5
|Giants
|2-8
|1-2
|6.5
The NFC East is a two-team race between the Eagles and Cowboys, as usual. As a reminder, the tiebreakers for the division are as follows:
The Eagles have a 2-game lead in the NFC East with a head-to-head win over the Cowboys under their belt. They also have a 3-0 record in the division, and have already played three of their four most difficult divisional games. They also have a favorable outlook on common opponents so far, should the tiebreaking process get that far:
|Common Opponent
|PHI
|DAL
|WAS
|NYG
|49ers
|Loss
|Loss
|Cardinals
|Loss
|Win
|Win
|Rams
|Win
|Win
|Seahawks
|Loss
|Loss
|Bills
|Loss
|Loss
|Dolphins
|Win
|Loss
|Jets
|Loss
|Win
|Loss
|Patriots
|Win
|Win
|Win
|
• Cowboys at Panthers: The Eagles' lead in the NFC East will likely dwindle from 2.5 games to 2 games to 1.5 games without the Birds having even set foot on a field, as the Cowboys are double-digit favorites in this game. Never completely rule out a Cowboys choke job against a clearly inferior opponent, like we saw Week 3 against the Cardinals, but it's unlikely.
• Giants at Commanders: Let's take a look at the NFL's draft positioning, via Tankathon:
As you can see, the Giants are currently in position for the No. 2 overall pick. The more games they win, thus messing up their draft position, the better.
The NFC standings:
|Seed
|NFC standings
|Record
|Conf record
|1
|Eagles
|8-1
|6-0
|2
|Lions
|7-2
|4-1
|3
|49ers
|6-3
|4-1
|4
|Saints
|5-5
|2-3
|5
|Seahawks
|6-3
|5-1
|6
|Cowboys
|6-3
|3-3
|7
|Vikings
|6-4
|6-2
|8
|Buccaneers
|4-5
|3-3
|9
|Commanders
|4-6
|2-5
|10
|Falcons
|4-6
|3-4
|11
|Packers
|3-6
|3-3
|12
|Rams
|3-6
|2-4
|13
|Bears
|3-7
|2-4
|14
|Giants
|2-8
|2-4
|15
|Cardinals
|2-8
|2-5
|16
|Panthers
|1-8
|0-6
As you can see, the Lions and 49ers are the Eagles' biggest threats for the 1 seed in the NFC.
• Bears at Lions: The Eagles currently have just a 1-game cushion over the Lions in the NFC after the Lions beat the Chargers on the road Week 10. The Lions have a very easy schedule the rest of this season. Here are their remaining games, with opponent records and point differentials in parenthesis:
Week 11: Bears (3-7, -51)
Week 12: Packers (3-6, -3)
Week 13: At Saints (5-5, +16)
Week 14: At Bears (3-7, -51)
Week 15: Broncos (4-5, -52)
Week 16: At Vikings (6-4, +24)
Week 17: At Cowboys (6-3, +104)
Week 18: Vikings (6-4, +24)
Their next five games are against teams with a combined record of 18-30 and a combined point differential of -141. The Eagles' chances of landing the 1 seed would increase with a Lions loss to the Bears.
The first three tiebreakers for the 1 seed would go as follows:
The Eagles' and Lions' common opponents:
|Common opponent
|PHI
|DET
|Chiefs
|Win
|Seahawks
|Loss
|Buccaneers
|Win
|Win
|Vikings
|Win
|Cowboys
|Win
|Vikings
|N/A
|Cowboys
|N/A
So, again, the Eagles are in good position on the tiebreaker front.
• Buccaneers at 49ers: The 49ers are now 2 games behind the Eagles for the 1 seed after beating the Jaguars Week 10. An updated look at their schedule:
Week 11: Buccaneers (4-5, +5)
Week 12: At Seahawks (6-3, -1)
Week 13: At Eagles (8-1, +57)
Week 14: Seahawks (6-3, -1)
Week 15: At Cardinals (2-8, -87)
Week 16: Ravens (7-3, +113)
Week 17: At Commanders (4-6, -57)
Week 18: Rams (3-6, -26)
That's a combined record of 40-35 with a combined point differential of +3.
There's no need to show the Eagles' and 49ers' common opponents since they play each other this season. We'll only need to think about common opponents if they tie.
• Seahawks at Rams: It is better if the Seahawks win the NFC West, thus making the 49ers' trek through the playoffs more difficult.
• Vikings at Broncos: I think the Vikings are an ideal 7 seed. That's a team the Eagles could easily handle in the wildcard round should the Birds end up as the 2 seed, and yet, the Vikings have already proven they can beat the 49ers, which would be an ideal result should the Eagles land the 1 seed.
The Saints are on their bye. They have a 0.5-game lead over the Bucs. The Eagles own the Saints' second-round pick. Let's fire up the PFF mock draft simulator even if the Saints aren't playing this week.
• Round 1: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
• Round 2 (from Saints): Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
• Round 2: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
• Round 3: Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia
• Round 4: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB (slot), Missouri
• Round 5: Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
• Round 5: Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
• Round 5: Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee
It doesn't really matter who wins these games, but we'll bold the Eagles' future opponents:
The Eagles play the banged-up Bills on a short week next Sunday in Philly.
Also, I've seen some worry that the Cardinals might be better now with the return of Kyler Murray. Guys/gals... that team is still ass, and if the Eagles can't beat them they don't deserve the 1 seed.
