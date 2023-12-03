Week 13 non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the schedule. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

The standings:

NFC East Record Division GB Eagles 10-1 3-0 - Cowboys 9-3 2-1 1.5 Giants 4-8 2-2 6.5 Commanders 4-8 0-5 6.5



The NFC East is a two-team race between the Eagles and Cowboys, as usual. As a reminder, the tiebreakers for the division are as follows:



Head-to-head games Division record Record against common opponents

The Eagles have a 2-game lead in the NFC East with a head-to-head win over the Cowboys under their belt. They also have a 3-0 record in the division, and have already played three of their four most difficult divisional games. They also have a favorable outlook on common opponents so far, should the tiebreaking process get that far:

Common Opponent PHI DAL WAS NYG 49ers Loss Loss Cardinals Loss Win Win Rams Win Win Seahawks Win Loss Loss Bills Win Loss Loss Dolphins Win Loss Jets Loss Win Loss Patriots Win Win Win Win



The next tiebreaker after common opponents is conference record, which means that the Cowboys' loss to the Cardinals is worse than the Eagles' loss to the Jets. Onto the games this week: