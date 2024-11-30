Week 13 non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule for those of you on the fence while watching the other action around the league. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

First, a look at the updated NFC East standings:

NFC East Record Div record GB Eagles 9-2 3-0 - Commanders 7-5 2-2 2.5 Cowboys 5-7 3-1 4.5 Giants 2-10 0-5 7.5



The Eagles have a commanding 2.5-game lead over the Commanders. They now have a 95 percent chance of winning the division, per Inpredictable.

The Cowboys beat the Giants on Thanksgiving. Their two-game winning streak gives them a faint sliver of hope for the postseason, but they would still need to win a lot of games down the stretch and get a ton of help otherwise, neither of which is likely to happen.

• Titans at Commanders: The Commanders' chances of winning the division are swirling down the toilet after three straight losses to the Steelers, Eagles, and Cowboys. Still, the Eagles would like to see them lose again and further squeeze their stranglehold on the NFC East and at least the 2 seed in the NFC.

NFC contenders

As usual, let's first look at the NFC seeding if the season ended today (it doesn't).

Seed Team Record Conf record 1 Lions 11-1 7-1 2 Eagles 9-2 6-2 3 Seahawks 6-5 3-4 4 Falcons 6-5 6-2 5 Vikings 9-2 4-2 6 Packers 9-3 4-3 7 Commanders 7-5 5-3 8 Cardinals 6-5 3-4 9 Buccaneers 5-6 5-3 10 Rams 5-6 3-5 11 49ers 5-6 3-5 12 Cowboys ☠️ 5-7 3-5 13 Saints ☠️ 4-7 3-4 14 Bears ☠️ 4-8 3-5 15 Panthers ☠️ 3-8 2-4 16 Giants ☠️ 2-10 1-8



In addition to their big lead in the NFC East, the Eagles also have three-game leads over the NFC West-leading Seahawks and the NFC South-leading Falcons.

NFC crossover games

• Cardinals at Vikings: Like the Eagles, the Vikings are also 9-2, so they too are a potential impediment to the Eagles for the 1 seed if the Lions falter down the stretch. It's also better for everyone if any team other than the 49ers wins the NFC West.

NFC South

• Buccaneers at Panthers: The Eagles should want no part of the Buccaneers in the playoffs, given Jalen Hurts' history against Todd Bowles' defenses. The Bucs are only a game behind the Falcons in the NFC South, and only 1.5 games behind the Commanders in the wildcard hunt.

One bad playoff scenario for the Eagles would be if they earned the 2 seed, and then had to play the 7 seed Bucs in the wildcard round. The more the Bucs lose the better.

• Chargers at Falcons: The Eagles lost to the Falcons Week 2, but that team is extremely flawed and I'm sure the Eagles would welcome a rematch in the playoffs with open arms. Better them than the Bucs.

NFC North

The Lions and Packers already played on Thanksgiving. It's best if the Packers earn at least the 5 or 6 seed so that the Eagles wouldn't have to play them in the first round. So that result wasn't awful. The Lions' win over the laughingstock Bears was obviously not ideal.

NFC West

• 49ers at Bills: The Niners' playoff hopes are dwindling, and a loss to the Bills would give them the same record as the Cowboys. The entire NFC would be fine with the Niners not making the playoffs, I think.



• Seahawks at Jets: The Eagles haven't beaten the Seahawks in a long time, but I don't think there's any reason why they can't beat this iteration of them, as opposed to the Bucs above, who have a defensive coach who has tangibly frustrated Hurts.

• Rams at Saints: And again, it's fine and good if the 49ers keep losing games, but these other NFC West teams have to start capitalizing.

For future reference

• Steelers at Bengals: The Eagles play the Steelers Week 15. I don't think it matters who wins this game.

Irrelevant to the Eagles

Colts at Patriots Texans at Jaguars Browns at Broncos

BYE: None.

MORE: 5 things to watch in Eagles-Ravens

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader