Week 15 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Rams

This post should come with an explicit content warning for Eagles fans, because when it comes to picking a winner in the Week 15 matchup between the Birds and Rams, it's a bloodbath.

Nearly everyone's picking against the Eagles, with the exception of an occasional coin flip...

We've broken down the injuries and offered our own predictions for this one. Now, as we do every weekend, it's time to take a look around the nation to see how the various experts, both local and national, think Sunday night's matchup is going to play out.

• PhillyVoice staff: Last week, we were split over our picks for Eagles-Cowboys. This week, not so much. Here's a look at what sports editor Evan Macy had to say (since he has the best record of any of us picking Birds game).



We'd need a Super Bowl-like performance from Foles to keep the Eagles in this one, on the road in L.A. I have a little hope after seeing the Rams unable to do much in Chicago last week - but it was like 20 degrees there and that isn't Jared Goff's thing. Back home in Southern California, I think he'll be back to his old self. Time to put this season out of it's misery.

• ESPN staff: Not a single expert picked the Eagles over the Rams. I'm beginning to sense a theme.

• Tim McManus, ESPN.com Eagles writer: Rams 33, Eagles 20



Nick Foles will be under center in place of Carson Wentz (back), and that's stirring up some memories of an improbable Foles-led run of a year ago. But this is a different Eagles team -- one that has 12 players on injured reserve and sits in a vulnerable position at 6-7. Reality will set in against a top-tier Rams team stinging from a loss to the Bears.



• Lindsey Thiry, ESPN.com Rams writer: Rams 34, Eagles 25



The Rams haven't lost two in a row under second-year coach Sean McVay, so you can bet after a drubbing in Chicago that they'll bounce back. The Eagles' defense is ranked 25th in yards allowed per game (384.0). That's a nice matchup for Jared Goff, who needs to rebound after struggling in back-to-back weeks, and a Rams team that is looking to secure a first-round bye in the playoffs.



• Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Rams 34, Eagles 26

Last season's Eagles-Rams matchup played a huge role in Philadelphia's march to Super Bowl LII. Carson Wentz hurt his knee in Los Angeles, forcing Nick Foles to enter the game in the fourth quarter. Foles did his part, connecting with Nelson Agholor on a key third down to salt away the clock and ultimately earn home-field advantage throughout the playoffs for the Eagles. They are hanging on by a wing this year, with Sunday's contest at the Coliseum a must-win and Wentz not expected to play with a back injury. Sean McVay's group doesn't face such dire straits, but is coming off its worst performance of the season. Perhaps this is a week that McVay eschews going play-action constantly to set up the air game, and hands the ball off to Todd Gurley 25 times instead. Keep that Eagles front four at bay. The Cowboys did the same thing last week, though Jared Goff is more likely to make Philadelphia's secondary pay downfield than Dak Prescott. Eagles DC Jim Schwartz must find creative ways to help his corners, without showing his hand too quickly. You know, the same crappy homework assignment Schwartz has wrestled with all season. Goff rebounds this week. Mark it down.



• CBSSports.com staff: Once again, it's all L.A. here, with each of their eight experts picking the Rams to take down the Birds.