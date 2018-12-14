Eagles vs. Rams: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 15

After losing to the Cowboys last week, it seemed like the Eagles' 2018 season had hit its low point. Oh, how wrong we were.

See, on Tuesday morning, the Eagles still had a chance at sneaking into the playoffs as a wild card. But by the time Friday morning had arrived, the realization that Carson Wentz's season may be prematurely over once again had begun to sink in. And while the Birds' playoff hopes — at least on paper — remain alive, it's hard to envision Nick Foles leading another improbably postseason run.

After all, lightning rarely strikes twice.

Still, the Eagles march on to face their next opponent, the mighty Rams, who currently lead the NFC West at 11-2. Here's how we see Sunday night's game in Los Angeles playing out...

• GAME INFO •

WEEK 15

Eagles (6-7) at Rams (11-2)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET | Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

BROADCAST INFO

TV: NBC | RADIO: 94.1 WIP

BETTING LINES

SPREAD: Rams (-12.5) | TOTAL: 52.0 (via Bovada)



• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

SEASON RECORD: 7-6

PICK: Rams 42, Eagles 17

Eagles players have been dropping like flies all season long, with the following players all on injured reserve (starters in bold):

CB Jalen Mills

CB Ronald Darby

S Rodney McLeod

DE Derek Barnett

RB Jay Ajayi

WR Mike Wallace

RB Corey Clement

WR Mack Hollins

ST Chris Maragos

TE Josh Perkins

DE Josh Sweat

OT Jordan Mailata

They'll also likely be without LB Jordan Hicks and DT Timmy Jernigan on Sunday. Oh, and, you know, Carson Wentz.

The speed that the Rams possess at receiver presents an extremely difficult matchup for the Eagles' corners, particularly the speed-challenged Rasul Douglas and the obviously injured Sidney Jones, if he even plays.

In my opinion, the Eagles are less likely to win this game than they are to lose by 30.

Evan Macy

SEASON RECORD: 8-5

PICK: Rams 35, Eagles 21

I have no idea what is going on with the Eagles anymore. But they have a game Sunday night and it's kind of a big one.

I am not sure how much of a difference Nick Foles playing instead of Carson Wentz is (we think it will be Foles… we assume it will be Foles…). But I am sure that Todd Gurley will rake against the Eagles shallow and beaten down defense. And Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods will find themselves pretty open all game long against whoever is playing cornerback.

We'd need a Super Bowl-like performance from Foles to keep the Eagles in this one, on the road in L.A.

I have a little hope after seeing the Rams unable to do much in Chicago last week - but it was like 20 degrees there and that isn't Jared Goff's thing. Back home in Southern California, I think he'll be back to his old self.

Time to put this season out of it's misery.

Matt Mullin

SEASON RECORD: 6-7

PICK: Rams 34, Eagles 16

Honestly, I don't know if it'll even be that close. I had the Rams winning by a pair of touchdowns, and that was before Wentz's fractured back was revealed. Now, who knows?

Currently, we don't even know which quarterback we're going to see under center for the Eagles on Sunday night. It's likely going to be Nick Foles, but don't expect this to be anything like last year's game in L.A. when Foles took over for an injured Wentz and completed the victory.

Not only will Foles be asked to play the entire game, but this Eagles team is not last year's team. The defense will struggle mightily against the Rams potent offense, and I had a hard time not picking them to score 40-plus points in this one. Do you really see the Eagles offense really being able to keep pace with the Rams on Sunday night? Me neither.

Kyle Neubeck

SEASON RECORD: 7-6

PICK: Rams 33, Eagles 14

With Carson Wentz at 100 percent, this would have been an uphill battle. Without him — or even with the banged-up version, if the Eagles are silly enough to play him — there’s no reason to believe this team has a shot.

Good luck, Nick Foles.

Joe Santoliquito

SEASON RECORD: 5-8

PICK: Rams 45, Eagles 20

I just can't see the Rams faltering at home this late in the season, while they're still playing for something. I know it's Christmas season, but this time, jolly St. Nick Foles won't have enough magic to beat a team that built and designed to win this year. This could get as ugly as the New Orleans game.

