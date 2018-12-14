More Sports:

December 14, 2018

Eagles vs. Rams: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 15

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
121418_Rams-Eagles_usat Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports, File

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and defensive end Brandon Graham during last year's matchup at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

After losing to the Cowboys last week, it seemed like the Eagles' 2018 season had hit its low point. Oh, how wrong we were. 

See, on Tuesday morning, the Eagles still had a chance at sneaking into the playoffs as a wild card. But by the time Friday morning had arrived, the realization that Carson Wentz's season may be prematurely over once again had begun to sink in. And while the Birds' playoff hopes — at least on paper — remain alive, it's hard to envision Nick Foles leading another improbably postseason run. 

After all, lightning rarely strikes twice.

Still, the Eagles march on to face their next opponent, the mighty Rams, who currently lead the NFC West at 11-2. Here's how we see Sunday night's game in Los Angeles playing out... 

GAME INFO •

WEEK 15

Eagles (6-7) at Rams (11-2)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET | Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 

BROADCAST INFO

TV: NBC  |  RADIO: 94.1 WIP

BETTING LINES

SPREAD: Rams (-12.5)  |  TOTAL: 52.0 (via Bovada)

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

@JimmyKempski  |  Email  |  Stories
SEASON RECORD: 7-6

PICK: Rams 42, Eagles 17

Eagles players have been dropping like flies all season long, with the following players all on injured reserve (starters in bold):

  1. CB Jalen Mills 
  2. CB Ronald Darby
  3. S Rodney McLeod
  4. DE Derek Barnett
  5. RB Jay Ajayi
  6. WR Mike Wallace
  7. RB Corey Clement
  8. WR Mack Hollins
  9. ST Chris Maragos
  10. TE Josh Perkins
  11. DE Josh Sweat
  12. OT Jordan Mailata

They'll also likely be without LB Jordan Hicks and DT Timmy Jernigan on Sunday. Oh, and, you know, Carson Wentz.

The speed that the Rams possess at receiver presents an extremely difficult matchup for the Eagles' corners, particularly the speed-challenged Rasul Douglas and the obviously injured Sidney Jones, if he even plays.

In my opinion, the Eagles are less likely to win this game than they are to lose by 30.

MORE: All of Jimmy Kempski's Week 15 NFL picks

Evan Macy

@evan_macy  |  Email  |  Stories
SEASON RECORD: 8-5

PICK: Rams 35, Eagles 21

I have no idea what is going on with the Eagles anymore. But they have a game Sunday night and it's kind of a big one.

I am not sure how much of a difference Nick Foles playing instead of Carson Wentz is (we think it will be Foles… we assume it will be Foles…). But I am sure that Todd Gurley will rake against the Eagles shallow and beaten down defense. And Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods will find themselves pretty open all game long against whoever is playing cornerback.

We'd need a Super Bowl-like performance from Foles to keep the Eagles in this one, on the road in L.A.

I have a little hope after seeing the Rams unable to do much in Chicago last week - but it was like 20 degrees there and that isn't Jared Goff's thing. Back home in Southern California, I think he'll be back to his old self.

Time to put this season out of it's misery.

Matt Mullin

@matt_mullin  |  Email  |  Stories
SEASON RECORD: 6-7

PICK: Rams 34, Eagles 16

Honestly, I don't know if it'll even be that close. I had the Rams winning by a pair of touchdowns, and that was before Wentz's fractured back was revealed. Now, who knows?

Currently, we don't even know which quarterback we're going to see under center for the Eagles on Sunday night. It's likely going to be Nick Foles, but don't expect this to be anything like last year's game in L.A. when Foles took over for an injured Wentz and completed the victory. 

Not only will Foles be asked to play the entire game, but this Eagles team is not last year's team. The defense will struggle mightily against the Rams potent offense, and I had a hard time not picking them to score 40-plus points in this one. Do you really see the Eagles offense really being able to keep pace with the Rams on Sunday night? Me neither.

Kyle Neubeck

@KyleNeubeck  |  Email  |  Stories
SEASON RECORD: 7-6

PICK: Rams 33, Eagles 14

With Carson Wentz at 100 percent, this would have been an uphill battle. Without him — or even with the banged-up version, if the Eagles are silly enough to play him — there’s no reason to believe this team has a shot.

Good luck, Nick Foles.

Joe Santoliquito

@JSantoliquito  |  Email  |  Stories
SEASON RECORD: 5-8

PICK: Rams 45, Eagles 20

I just can't see the Rams faltering at home this late in the season, while they're still playing for something. I know it's Christmas season, but this time, jolly St. Nick Foles won't have enough magic to beat a team that built and designed to win this year. This could get as ugly as the New Orleans game.

MORE: 'The Philly Godfather': The smart money is all over the Rams

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Betting Odds Eagles Predictions Los Angeles Rams

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Report: Markelle Fultz’s mother put surveillance cameras in his home
112018_Fultz_USAT

Recycling

Careless Christmas party guests can ruin recycling for your whole block
Christmas recycling philadelphia

Fitness

Simple fitness test might predict early death, study finds
running test

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: Eagles aren't giving up — 'All we ask for is a chance'
0927_Malcolm_Jenkins_USAT

Weekend

Check out what's happening this weekend in Philly
Crepes and cocoa sidewalk pop-up at a.kitchen

Celebrities

Here's what Bam Margera's big West Chester party at Castle Bam looks like
Bam Margera House Party

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved