Week 16 non-Eagles rooting guide

With a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, the Philadelphia Eagles will clinch the NFC East as well as the 1 seed, a first-round bye, and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, while celebrating with hats and t-shirts on their biggest rivals' field. There is still a whole lot to play for, even if the Cowboys made the Birds' path to all of the above easier with their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday.

Even with the Eagles so close to wrapping up the NFC's top seed, there's still stuff to root for around the rest of the NFL, so let's get to all that. Ideal winners bolded.

The 1 seed

Again, as noted above, if the Eagles win today, it's a wrap. If they don't win today, then one of the following two things would have to occur for the Eagles to still get the 1 seed:

They would have to beat either the Saints Week 17 or the Giants Week 18. They would need the Cowboys, 49ers, and Vikings to all lose at least one more game.

So, the following outcomes are better for the Eagles, just in case:

Giants at Vikings Commanders at 49ers

Yes, the Eagles can benefit from two other hated rivals winning today. There is actually an unlikely scenario in which the Eagles can lose today, and they can still clinch the 1 seed by the time they have to play the Saints next Sunday. That would be if the Giants beat the Vikings, the Commnaders beat the 49ers, and the Cowboys lose in Tennessee on Thursday Night Football in Week 17.