8 Eagles named to 2023 Pro Bowl team

With an NFL-best 13-1 record, it was no surprise that the Eagles racked up a bunch of Pro Bowl selections for this season. The rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl were announced on Wednesday night. Eight Eagles were selected, more than any other team. Much deserved.

These Eagles made the cut:

• Quarterback Jalen Hurts (1st selection)



With his MVP-worthy season, he was an obvious choice.



• Running back Miles Sanders (1st selection)



Sanders has the fifth-most rushing yards and is tied for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns.

• Wide receiver A.J. Brown (2nd selection)



The Terrell Owens comparisons for Brown this past offseason proved right. He's the closest the Eagles have gotten to the peak of T.O.



• Center Jason Kelce (6th selection)



The center Is racking up more accolades to pad his resume for Canton.



• Offensive guard Landon Dickerson (1st selection)



He's an integral part of the NFL's top offensive line.



• Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (4th selection)



Lane's is not only the game's premier right tackle, but one of the best players in the league period.



• Outside linebacker Haason Reddick (1st selection)

Over the last three seasons, Reddick has the third-most sacks of any NFL player.



• Cornerback Darius Slay (5th selection)

He is the only person alive who's been able to shutdown Justin Jefferson this season. That alone would make him worthy, but he's brought it all year long.

The Eagles also had nine alternates named: LS Rick Lovato, OG Isaac Seumalo, DT Javon Hargrave, CB James Bradberry, DE Brandon Graham, DT Fletcher Cox, OT Jordan Mailata, DE Josh Sweat, WR DeVonta Smith

Eagles fans are obviously hoping that none of these players actually play in the Pro Bowl with the dream of the Birds playing in the Super Bowl itself instead.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a revamped version of the traditional Pro Bowl, will take place on Sun, Feb. 5 at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader