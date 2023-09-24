Week 3 non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule. With the Eagles playing on Monday night in Tampa, it'll be a stress-free Sunday for Birds fans.

And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

The Giants lost 30-12 to the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers are a far bigger threat to the Eagles' Super Bowl aspirations than the Giants, so it would have been better if the Giants could have pulled off the upset win.

• Bills at Commanders: The Commanders are out to a 2-0 start, but they have played a pair of teams that are a combined 9-29 since last season. Should they beat the Bills at home, it will be time to take a harder look at them as a possible NFC East contender.

• Cowboys at Cardinals: The Cardinals had each of the Eagles' three NFC East rivals on their schedule to start the season. They were of no help to the Eagles Weeks 1 and 2, and (#spoiler) they're not likely to help the Eagles with a win over Dallas Week 3.

Draft pick watch

• Saints at Packers: The Eagles own the Saints' second-round pick. Let's fire up the PFF mock draft simulator! We'll do three rounds.

• Round 1: Josh Newton, CB, TCU

• Round 2 (from Saints): Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

• Round 2: Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., LB, Clemson

• Round 3: Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

Others in the NFC

• Falcons at Lions: The Falcons feel like this year's version of the team you want to draw in your first playoff game, so the more games they win for now, the better. Also, someone in the NFC South would ideally win the division instead of the Saints, thus boosting the draft slot of the Saints' second round pick, owned by the Eagles. Why not Atlanta?

• Panthers at Seahawks: On the one hand, the Seahawks and Rams threatening the Niners for an NFC West title would be ideal. On the other hand, the Eagles haven't yet shown that they will be world beaters this season, and there are scenarios where they'll be competing for a wildcard berth later this season instead of, saaayyy, the 1 seed. So for now it's probably best if wildcard-contending teams like the Seahawks and Rams pile up some losses.

• Rams at Bengals (MNF): See Panthers-Seahawks above.



• Chargers at Vikings: You probably don't want a team like the Vikings to mess around and lose 15 games this season, and then the rest of the NFC has to deal with Caleb Williams throwing to Justin Jefferson for the next decade. It's probably best if they bank a win or two soon so they don't trade Kirk Cousins to a contender and go full-on tank mode.



For future reference

The following bolded teams play the Eagles this season, so they're just worth keeping an eye on, but it doesn't matter much who wins:

Broncos at Dolphins Patriots at Jets Bears at Chiefs

I think the Eagles would benefit from a strong performance by the Jets' Zach Wilson. Why? Well, Wilson sucks, and the Eagles are better off if they get to face him instead of some other quarterback not already on their roster. The Eagles play the Jets Week 6, so if Wilson can give the Jets enough false hope until then, the better the chance the Eagles will get to face him.

Irrelevant to the Eagles

Texans at Jaguars Colts at Ravens Titans at Browns Steelers at Raiders

