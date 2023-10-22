Week 7 non-Eagles rooting guide

October 22, 2023
Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.
The standings:
|NFC East
|Record
|Division
|GB
|Eagles
|5-1
|1-0
|-
|Cowboys
|4-2
|1-0
|1
|Commanders
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|Giants
|1-5
|0-1
|4
And here are the NFC East's common opponents outside of the division, and results so far:
|Common Opponent
|PHI
|DAL
|WAS
|NYG
|49ers
|Loss
|Loss
|Cardinals
|Loss
|Win
|Win
|Rams
|Win
|Seahawks
|Loss
|Bills
|Loss
|Loss
|Dolphins
|Loss
|Jets
|Loss
|Win
|Patriots
|Win
|Win
|
• The Cowboys have a bye. Barring an Eagles-Dolphins tie, the Eagles will either be up 1.5 games in the NFC East, or just 0.5 games.
• Commanders at Giants: The Giants are 1-5. They're basically done. In the interest of the Giants not landing a top 3-5 pick, I would say that now is the appropriate time to root for them to start beating some bad teams, which is what the Commanders are.
• Jaguars at Saints: This game already happened, and it was a good result for the Eagles, who own the Saints' second-round pick. Let's fire up the PFF mock draft simulator! We'll go five rounds this time.
• Round 1: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
• Round 2 (from Saints): Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
• Round 2: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
• Round 3: Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia
• Round 4: Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
• Round 5: Oronde Gadsden II, WR, Syracuse
• Round 5: Jalen Catalon, S, Texas
• Round 5: Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M
• 49ers at Vikings: The 49ers were down some key players Week 6, and they lost to a Browns team with a good defense and backup quarterback. Similarly, the Eagles were down some key players Week 6, and they lost to a Jets team with a good defense and backup quarterback. The difference is that the 49ers now get to face the Justin Jefferson-less Vikings, while the Eagles now have to face the explosive Dolphins.
• Lions at Ravens: The Eagles, 49ers, and Lions are tied atop the NFC at 5-1, and the Lions look like they may be for real.
• Falcons at Buccaneers: I guess the question here is, which team has the better chance of beating out the Saints for the NFC South title? In my opinion, the Buccaneers are the better team in this matchup, so it's best if they win.
• Cardinals at Seahawks: The Seahawks are a game and a half behind the 49ers. They are the team best equipped to challenge for the NFC West. The tougher the road to the Super Bowl for the Niners, the better it is for the Eagles.
• Steelers at Rams: The Rams aren't quite as big a threat to the Niners as the Seahawks, but there is still a path for them to win that division as well.
• Packers at Broncos: Denver is an ideal landing spot for Caleb Williams.
It doesn't really matter who wins these games, but we'll bold the Eagles' future opponents:
The Eagles play the Chiefs and Bills back-to-back Weeks 11 and 12.
