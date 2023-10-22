Week 7 non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

The standings:

NFC East Record Division GB Eagles 5-1 1-0 - Cowboys 4-2 1-0 1 Commanders 3-3 0-1 2 Giants 1-5 0-1 4



And here are the NFC East's common opponents outside of the division, and results so far:

Common Opponent PHI DAL WAS NYG 49ers Loss Loss Cardinals Loss Win Win Rams Win Seahawks Loss Bills Loss Loss Dolphins Loss Jets Loss Win Patriots Win Win





• The Cowboys have a bye. Barring an Eagles-Dolphins tie, the Eagles will either be up 1.5 games in the NFC East, or just 0.5 games.

• Commanders at Giants: The Giants are 1-5. They're basically done. In the interest of the Giants not landing a top 3-5 pick, I would say that now is the appropriate time to root for them to start beating some bad teams, which is what the Commanders are.

