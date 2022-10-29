More Sports:

October 29, 2022

Week 8 non-Eagles rooting guide

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles fans should also be Bears fans on Sunday.

After their week off on the bye, the Philadelphia Eagles will return to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, where they'll face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are the results around the rest of the league that would be best for the Birds this Sunday. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

Bears at Cowboys (1:00 p.m.): Duh. The Bears are coming off a 33-14 smashing of the Patri*ts last Monday night, but they have the disadvantage of playing a road game on a short week.

• Giants at Seahawks (4:25 p.m.): This is a matchup of two teams that have far exceeded preseason expectations. A Seahawks win is good for the Eagles on two fronts:

  1. The Giants lose, duh.
  2. Should the Seahawks somehow win the NFC West, they would be an ideal "biggest threat" in the playoffs.

• Commanders at Colts (4:25 p.m.): It's probably best if the Commanders don't start winning games and gaining confidence in advance of their Week 10 matchup in Philadelphia against the Eagles. 

The other NFC "contenders"

Cardinals at Vikings (1:00 p.m.): The Eagles are a game up on the Vikings with a head-to-head win on top of that, but it's still probably best if the Eagles gain a little more separation from them.

• 49ers at Rams (4:25 p.m.): The 49ers are better than the Rams. The Rams' injury-wrecked offensive line basically gives them very little chance of contending this season.

• Packers at Bills (SNF): The Packers could be 3-5 after this game. They haven't lost five games in a season since 2018.

Draft positioning

Raiders at Saints (1:00 p.m.): If the season ended right now (it doesn't), the Saints' first-round pick, owned by the Eagles, would be No. 4 overall. And uh oh! There's a mock draft simulator that is up and running. I had some extra time to waste this morning:

  1. Pick No. 4: Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama
  2. Pick No. 31: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
  3. Pick No. 63: Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi
  4. Pick No. 95: Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
  5. Pick No. 197: Darnell Wright, OG/OT, Tennessee
  6. Pick No. 227: Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest

There are a number of other games to pay attention to around the league on the draft positioning front.

• Panthers at Falcons (1:00 p.m.): Somebody has to win the NFC South so that the Saints don't. The most ideal team to do that would be the Falcons, who, as a double-whammy benefit to the Eagles, would be a relatively easy playoff opponent. The Saints are only a game back in the NFC South after the Buccaneers' loss on Thursday night.

And then there are a bunch of teams with bad records near the top of the draft order who could be jockeying for position with that Saints pick. It's better if these teams win:

  1. Dolphins at Lions (1-5) (1:00 p.m.)
  2. Titans at Texans (1-4-1) (1:00 p.m.)
  3. Bengals at Browns (2-5) (1:00 p.m.)

• Broncos at Jaguars (9:30 a.m., in London): Both of these teams are 2-5, so at least one of them will win, you know, barring a tie, which is certainly a possibility with Denver. I don't think it matters which team here wins.

Irrelevant to the Eagles

  1. Patri*ts at Jets
Teams on their bye week: Chiefs and Chargers.

