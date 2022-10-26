Eagles-Steelers Week 8 injury report, with analysis

October 26, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of their bye, and should be healthy and rested. Their Week 8 opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, have their share of noteworthy injuries, including to one of the best players in the NFL.
Here's the Eagles-Steelers injury report, with analysis.
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|DE Brandon Graham
|Hamstring
|DNP
|RT Lane Johnson
|Concussion
|Limited
|RG Isaac Seumalo
|Ankle
|Limited
|CB Josh Jobe
|Shoulder
|Full
Wednesday notes:
• Johnson remains in the protocol after suffering a concussion Week 6 against the Cowboys. My understanding is that he has a good chance of playing on Sunday.
• Graham's hamstring injury is a surprise. The Eagles bolstered their DE depth by trading for Robert Quinn on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if he can play this Sunday.
• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022.
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|DT Larry Ogunjobi
|Knee
|DNP
|CB Levi Wallace
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DB Josh Jackson
|Groin
|DNP
|DT Montravius Adams
|Hamstring
|DNP
|WR Steven Sims
|Hamstring
|Limited
|TE Pat Freiermuth
|Ankle
|Limited
|CB Ahkello Witherspoon
|Hamstring
|Full
Wednesday notes
• The Steelers are banged up at corner and they could be thin along the interior of their defensive line.
• OLB T.J. Watt: Watt was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, and he earned three straight first-team All-Pro nods in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He had 22.5 sacks in 2021, 15.0 in 2020, 14.5 in 2019, and 13.0 in 2018. From 2018 to 2021, Watt led the NFL with 65 sacks. A list of the NFL's sack leaders during that span:
|Player
|Sacks
|T.J. Watt
|65.0
|Aaron Donald
|59.0
|Myles Garrett
|51.5
|Cameron Jordan
|47.5
|Chandler Jones
|43.5
|Chris Jones
|41.0
|Shaquil Barrett
|40.5
|Robert Quinn
|38.5
|DeForest Buckner
|36.0
|Khalil Mack
|36.0
In summary, he's pretty good. #Analysis.
Unfortunately for the Steelers, Watt went on IR Week 2 with a pectoral injury. It was looking like a possibility that he would return in time for this matchup against the Eagles, but he had a scope to clean out his knee a couple weeks ago, delaying his return. The Steelers have their bye Week 9, so Watt's more realistic timeframe for return is probably Week 10.
• DT DeMarvin Leal: Leal was the Steelers' third-round pick in 2022. He has 9 tackles and 3 batted passes in 5 games.
