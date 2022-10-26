Eagles-Steelers Week 8 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of their bye, and should be healthy and rested. Their Week 8 opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, have their share of noteworthy injuries, including to one of the best players in the NFL.

Here's the Eagles-Steelers injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status DE Brandon Graham Hamstring DNP

RT Lane Johnson Concussion Limited RG Isaac Seumalo Ankle Limited CB Josh Jobe Shoulder Full



Wednesday notes:

• Johnson remains in the protocol after suffering a concussion Week 6 against the Cowboys. My understanding is that he has a good chance of playing on Sunday.

• Graham's hamstring injury is a surprise. The Eagles bolstered their DE depth by trading for Robert Quinn on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if he can play this Sunday.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022.





Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status DT Larry Ogunjobi Knee DNP

CB Levi Wallace Shoulder DNP DB Josh Jackson Groin DNP DT Montravius Adams Hamstring DNP WR Steven Sims Hamstring Limited TE Pat Freiermuth Ankle Limited CB Ahkello Witherspoon Hamstring Full



Wednesday notes

• The Steelers are banged up at corner and they could be thin along the interior of their defensive line.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• OLB T.J. Watt: Watt was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, and he earned three straight first-team All-Pro nods in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He had 22.5 sacks in 2021, 15.0 in 2020, 14.5 in 2019, and 13.0 in 2018. From 2018 to 2021, Watt led the NFL with 65 sacks. A list of the NFL's sack leaders during that span:

Player Sacks T.J. Watt 65.0 Aaron Donald 59.0 Myles Garrett 51.5 Cameron Jordan 47.5 Chandler Jones 43.5 Chris Jones 41.0 Shaquil Barrett 40.5 Robert Quinn 38.5 DeForest Buckner 36.0 Khalil Mack 36.0



In summary, he's pretty good. #Analysis.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, Watt went on IR Week 2 with a pectoral injury. It was looking like a possibility that he would return in time for this matchup against the Eagles, but he had a scope to clean out his knee a couple weeks ago, delaying his return. The Steelers have their bye Week 9, so Watt's more realistic timeframe for return is probably Week 10.

• DT DeMarvin Leal: Leal was the Steelers' third-round pick in 2022. He has 9 tackles and 3 batted passes in 5 games.



