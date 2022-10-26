Eagles vs. Steelers: Five matchups to watch

October 26, 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers last had a losing season in 2003, but after a 2-5 start and a league-worst point differential of -55 through the first seven weeks of the season, that incredible run is soon likely coming to an end. Here are our five matchups to watch.
The Steelers have a talented set of wide receivers in George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, and Chase Claypool.
Pickens is a second-round rookie who has gotten at least six targets in each of the Steelers' last four games. Over that four-game span, he has 21 catches for 273 yards and 1 TD. He also made this ridiculous catch against the Browns:
this angle of george pickens catch is so crazy, man. this is not normal. pic.twitter.com/ZTjevLpYAf— Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) September 23, 2022
GEORGE PICKENS MAKES INSANE CATCH SNF😱⁉️ pic.twitter.com/3P1OfMKpic— YB Spike (2-5)🖤💛 (@4KTREYonSPIKE) October 24, 2022
He is only going to continue to get better as the season progresses.
Johnson is more of the Steelers' high-volume guy, as he has 67 targets so far this season, 23 more than any other player on the team. He made the Pro Bowl last season after catching 107 passes for 1161 yards and 8 TDs. He is off to a slower start in 2022, as he only has 38 catches for 337 yards and 0 TDs through the first 7 games.
And finally, there's Claypool, who has bouts of inconsistency, but can be handful when he's playing well, as the Eagles found out in 2020 when Claypool had a four-touchdown afternoon against them.
Chase Claypool TD #4 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/sLszBPIpLD— Steelers Depot 7⃣🎃 (@Steelersdepot) October 11, 2020
The Steelers won't have Nate Gerry to pick on this weekend.
The Eagles' fivesome of Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Marcus Epps, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is among the best in the NFL. When the Eagles match up in man, it's never this simple but I like Slay on Pickens, Bradberry on Claypool, and Maddox on Johnson.
Against the Cardinals earlier this season, the Eagles occasionally used a spy, typically Kyzir White, on Kyler Murray. Their edge rushers were also tasked with containing Murray within the pocket on their pass rushes.
The Eagles don't have to be quite as careful in trying to contain Pickett, but they do need to be aware of his ability as a runner and as a passer who can make plays with his arm while on the run outside of the pocket.
Kenny Quickett 💨 @kennypickett10— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 24, 2022
📺 #PITvsMIA on NBC pic.twitter.com/gfAmoEgnna
On third and long situations, I think I'd be more willing to sit back in zone coverages and make Pickett beat me with his arm from the pocket if I were Jonathan Gannon.
The Steelers' offensive line is thought of as one of the worst in the NFL. It looks like this:
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|Dan Moore
|Kevin Dotson
|Mason Cole
|James Daniels
|Chukwuma Okorafor
The Eagles should have matchup advantages across the board against this group, but in my opinion, the weaker side is on the left, with Moore at LT and Dotson at LG. Those two guys have combined for 12 penalties on the season. Dotson was the recipient of death threats from psychopathic Steelers fans after he had a bad game against the Buccaneers.
#Steelers guard Kevin Dotson received death threats for committing multiple penalties, including a holding call on the play where Kenny Pickett was injured. “I’ve been a fan my whole life, but I never felt like I had the right to tell somebody that they should die.” pic.twitter.com/EklOR3mOSv— Chris Halicke (@ChrisHalicke) October 17, 2022
Not to get on a high horse or anything here, but if you ever feel the need to threaten the life of an athlete because they had a bad game, f****** grow up and get a life.
Anyway, #FeastinMeter: 8 turkey legs 🍗🍗🍗🍗🍗🍗🍗🍗
Watt was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, and he earned three straight first-team All-Pro nods in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He had 22.5 sacks in 2021, 15.0 in 2020, 14.5 in 2019, and 13.0 in 2018. From 2018 to 2021, Watt led the NFL with 65 sacks. A list of the NFL's sack leaders during that span:
|Player
|Sacks
|T.J. Watt
|65.0
|Aaron Donald
|59.0
|Myles Garrett
|51.5
|Cameron Jordan
|47.5
|Chandler Jones
|43.5
|Chris Jones
|41.0
|Shaquil Barrett
|40.5
|Robert Quinn
|38.5
|DeForest Buckner
|36.0
|Khalil Mack
|36.0
In summary, he's pretty good. #Analysis.
Unfortunately for the Steelers, Watt went on IR Week 2 with a pectoral injury. It was looking like a possibility that he would return in time for this matchup against the Eagles, but he had a scope to clean out his knee a couple weeks ago, delaying his return. The Steelers have their bye Week 9, so Watt's more realistic timeframe for return is probably Week 10.
To say that the Steelers have produced a lot of sacks as a team over the last five years would an massive understatement:
|Steelers defense
|Sacks
|NFL rank
|2021
|55
|1
|2020
|56
|1
|2019
|54
|1
|2018
|52
|1
|2017
|56
|1
Their streak of leading the league in sacks is going to come to an end in 2022, as they only have 12 through their first seven games. Only six teams have fewer.
The Steelers still have some good players in Cameron Heyward (2 sacks, 1 FF) and Alex Highsmith (6.5 sacks, 2 FF), but the Eagles have played several better defensive fronts this season.
The Eagles are the far more talented team in this matchup, and double-digit favorites. They don't need to outplay the Steelers on special teams, but they cannot afford a big mistake. The special teams player of note in this matchup is Gunner Olszewski, who Pittsburgh signed this offseason away from the Patriots. Olszewski has averaged a lofty 12.0 yards per return on 74 career returns, and he was a first-team All-Pro returner in 2020.
Flashback to last season when Gunner Olszewski dominated the Chargers on special teams. pic.twitter.com/mkHy54ue9q— Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) October 28, 2021
