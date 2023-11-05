Week 9 non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

The NFC East is a two-team race between the Eagles and Cowboys, as usual. They play each other on Sunday, in case you've been living in a cave all week.

• Giants at Raiders: If the season ended today (it doesn't), the Giants would own the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They've had five top-seven picks since 2018:



• 2018, No. 2 overall: RB Saquon Barkley

• 2019, No. 6 overall: QB Daniel Jones

• 2020, No. 4 overall: OT Andrew Thomas

• 2022, No. 5 overall: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

• 2022, No. 7 overall: OT Evan Neal



Aaaaand they're still one of the worst teams in the NFL. Still, they'll hit big on one of these high picks eventually, even if by sheer luck, and maybe at quarterback. The more games they win the rest of this season, (a) the more they'll hurt their draft positioning, and (b) the more likely they'll be to talk themselves into running it back with Daniel Jones if he can have some decent performances in November and December.

• Commanders at Patriots: Speaking of running it back with mid quarterbacks, there's this from Dianna Russini of The Athletic:

There is a strong belief in the building that the Commanders have found their franchise quarterback in Sam Howell, and now it’s about building for 2024.

Lol, what? The Commanders' situation with Howell feels pretty straightforward to me. If an opportunity to solve the quarterback spot presents itself either in the draft or elsewhere, then by all means jump all over that. At the same time, Howell has shown enough potential that the franchise shouldn't feel like they have to make some drastic move for a quarterback, and that giving Howell a second "tryout" year in 2024 — much like the Eagles did with Jalen Hurts in 2022 — is also an acceptable solution.

But holy crap, for anyone in that building to have a strong belief at this point that they have found their "franchise quarterback" is just... 🤯. I guess when you're a franchise that hasn't seen good quarterback play in 30 years your perception of what "franchise quarterback" play looks like can be skewed.

Anyway, the Commanders are in the same boat as the Giants. The more games they win the rest of the way, thus ruining their draft position, is best for the Eagles.