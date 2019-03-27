More Health:

March 27, 2019

'Banana bag' administered to sober up patients at hospitals

Peeling away the treatment given to talk show host Wendy Williams earlier this week

Bailey King
If you made it out of college without having to be rushed to the hospital for alcohol poisoning, you may feel like you’re in the clear. But drunken hospital visits aren’t just for college kids.

According to Daily Mail, Wendy Williams, 54, of the “Wendy Williams Show” suffered a setback in her sobriety when was reportedly found drunk and in “a bad way” after checking herself out of her sober living home on Monday afternoon.

At the hospital, Williams was apparently given a "banana bag" — essentially an intravenous (IV) treatment for patients with vitamin and electrolyte deficiencies, often stemming from alcohol use disorder (AUD), per the Pharmacy Times. The treatment contains a combination of thiamine, folic acid, magnesium, and a multivitamin formulation in either normal saline or dextrose in water solution. 

Williams reportedly stayed in the hospital until signs of intoxication had abated and was able to return to host her next show on Tuesday morning.

The banana bag seemed to do its job for Williams, but health care providers need to be aware of their patients during the treatment because allergic/anaphylactic reactions to thiamine do occur. But allergic reactions apparently not common enough to justify specific concern, Medscape reports. One paper reported more than 300,000 patients treated with parental thiamine without anaphylaxis. 

Some experts are not on board with the banana bag, however.

Its “one-size-fits-all” approach offers too much of some of its ingredients and not enough of others, The Hospitalist explains. It’s better to individualize treatment based on a patient’s needs and consider high-dose thiamine (500 mg one to three times daily) for those at risk for, or showing signs of, Wernicke’s encephalopathy, a B vitamin deficiency. 

Bailey King
