Here's what you need to know about the 'massive stroke' that took Luke Perry's life

Following the sudden death of "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills: 90210" actor Luke Perry, 52, from a massive stroke, fans and the public were left with some lingering questions: what exactly is "massive" stroke and how does it differ from a typical stroke?

It turns out, according to the American Stroke Association, there are actually five types of strokes: ischemic stroke (which accounts for 87 percent of all strokes and is typically linked to high blood pressure); hemorrhagic stroke; transient ischemic attack (TIA); cryptogenic stroke; and brain stem stroke.

It was not immediately apparent what type of stroke was suffered by the actor.

In general, a stroke occurs when the blood supply to your brain is cut off. Brain cells that don't receive oxygen die, which impacts your ability to function normally. A "massive" stroke simply means that a large portion of your brain was denied blood, according to Healthline.

The ability to recover from a stroke depends on the severity of the stroke and how quickly medical attention is provided. A massive stroke can be fatal, since it affects large portions of the brain. But for many people experiencing a stroke, recovery is long, but possible, Healthline explains.

On the other end of the spectrum, smaller strokes don't affect as much of the brain. Some are so small, people don't realize they're having them. People may experience numbness or muscle weakness, and symptoms could only last a few minutes, per Men’s Health.

The severity of symptoms depends on the location of the stroke and the size of the stroke, Healthline explains. The symptoms of a stroke can include: sudden and severe headache, vomiting, neck stiffness, loss or blurred vision, dizziness, loss of balance, numbness or weakness on one side of the body or the face, sudden confusion, difficulty talking and swallowing, and in severe cases, rigidity and coma can occur.

One way to quickly identify a potential stroke is via the FAST method, which is a easy acronym for identifying the signs of a stroke:

The major risk factors of stroke include, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH): high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, smoking, age and gender (men are more likely than women to have strokes at younger ages, but women are more likely to die from strokes), race and ethnicity (they’re more common in African-American, Alaska Native, and American Indian adults), family history of stroke and brain aneurysms.



Other risk factors, which can oftentimes be controlled, include: alcohol and illegal drug use, lack of physical activity, being overweight or obese, stress and depression, unhealthy cholesterol levels, and unhealthy diets, according to the NIH.

Since most strokes are caused by blood clots, the earliest-action treatment often involves attacking the clot, either with medication that can dissolve it, or by surgery to remove it, called thrombectomy. After this, patients can be put into specialized rehab, depending on the type and severity of their brain damage, Men’s Health reports.

As fans and people close to Perry mourn his loss, the tragic story of his death serves as a sobering reminder that strokes can affect anyone of any age, gender or race.