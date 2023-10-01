More Sports:

October 01, 2023

Phillies vs. Marlins playoff start times revealed

The Phillies will have at least two (and maybe three) prime time playoff matchups with the Marlins in the Wild Card Series.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Marlins Kyle Ross/USA Today Sports

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber rips a home run against the Marlins on Sept. 9, 2023. Will he come up clutch again this postseason?

When the MLB standings finalized on Sunday, it was clear that the No. 4 seed Phillies would host the No. 5 seed Marlins in the National League Wild Card Series. The dates of those games are Tuesday Oct. 3, Wednesday Oct. 4 and potentially Thursday Oct. 5 were known. Now, we know the start times of those games.

Each of them is scheduled for an 8:08 p.m. ET first pitch and all three will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Prime time!

It'll be Zack Wheeler on the mound for the Phillies in Game 1 in South Philadelphia. Wheeler had a 2.78 ERA in the postseason for the Fightins in 2022 across 53.2 innings while striking out 33 batters. The Marlins have been a thorn in the Phillies' side as of late, but with home-field advantage and a potent lineup, the Phils have all the makings of a team that can get back to the World Series.

Red October begins on Tuesday, Philly. Soak it up.

shamus@phillyvoice.com

