Phillies vs. Marlins playoff start times revealed

When the MLB standings finalized on Sunday, it was clear that the No. 4 seed Phillies would host the No. 5 seed Marlins in the National League Wild Card Series. The dates of those games are Tuesday Oct. 3, Wednesday Oct. 4 and potentially Thursday Oct. 5 were known. Now, we know the start times of those games.

Each of them is scheduled for an 8:08 p.m. ET first pitch and all three will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Prime time!

It'll be Zack Wheeler on the mound for the Phillies in Game 1 in South Philadelphia. Wheeler had a 2.78 ERA in the postseason for the Fightins in 2022 across 53.2 innings while striking out 33 batters. The Marlins have been a thorn in the Phillies' side as of late, but with home-field advantage and a potent lineup, the Phils have all the makings of a team that can get back to the World Series.

Red October begins on Tuesday, Philly. Soak it up.

