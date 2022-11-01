More Culture:

November 01, 2022

How to watch both Phillies-Astros and Eagles-Texans on Thursday night

By Shamus Clancy
TV Phillies
Phillies-Fans-World-Series-Game-3 Nur B. Adam/USA Today Sports

Phillies fans outside Citizens Bank Park.

Every Philadelphia sports fan's dream is unfolding right now: the Phillies are in a position to win the World Series and the Eagles are undefeated. An issue arrises in this otherwise Philly fever dream though. Due to Monday's World Series Game 3 postponement, Game 5 has been pushed back to Thursday night and will be played at the same time as the Eagles-Texans Thursday Night Football game.

That's a double whammy for the Philly and Houston markets with the World Series starting at 8:03 p.m. and TNF kicking off at 8:15 p.m. As I've written, I'm not concerned about how Houstonians handle this, but I want to prepare the Delaware Valley for how to watch these two huge matchups. 

Thursday Night Football is airing on Amazon Prime Video this season. Due to NFL regulations, however, TNF games need to air on "regular" television in the respective local markets. Typically, these games are broadcasted on FOX, but World Series games air on FOX. What gives?

Well, it's going to be a hectic one. Courtesy of the great Bob "Boop" Vetrone, it looks like the TV schedule is shaking out with Eagles-Texans airing on ABC in Philly:

That makes sense. No one cares that they're missing new episodes of "The Goldbergs" on ABC. The characters on the show are Philly sports fans anyway. They would want it to be like this!

For those who may be working during these games or prefer to just go old school, another issue pops up because both the Phillies and Eagles have their radio broadcasts on 94.1 WIP. It appears that the Birds will remain on WIP while the Phils getting spots on 103.9 FM and 1060 AM:

A lot of things at play here!

This is a day that true sports watching sickos have been waiting for. Much to my fiancé's chagrin, I set up two TVs in our current apartment with one on an entertainment center and another hanging above it. It's great for college football and NFL Sundays. It'll be truly put to the task on Thursday. 

If you're not deranged and just a normal person, however, this is a tricky situation. I would say the hope for Philadelphians is that Eagles-Texans is a blowout with Houston being perhaps the worst team in the NFL this year and the Birds being the best. That game might be over at halftime, allowing you to focus all your attention on the Phils, who, theoretically, could be winning the World Series on Thursday. 

Maybe Thursday night is there rare Broad Street/Frankford and Cottman party that celebrates a championship and an 8-0 football team. 

Shamus Clancy
