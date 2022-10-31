World Series: Game 3 in Philadelphia postponed

October 31, 2022
If you waited 13 years for this, you can wait another day, Philadelphia. Game 3 of the World Series, originally scheduled for Monday night at Citizens Bank Park, has been postponed:
Game 3 has been officially postponed. Game on Tuesday— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 31, 2022
A rainy forecast on Monday throughout the Philly region made this a bit predictable, but the game was not called until there was fewer than 90 minutes before first pitch. Alas. I feel bad for the people who went down there and paid for parking.
It looks like each game will be postponed an additional day, with Game 3 being played Tuesday, Game 4 being played Wednesday and Game 5 being played Thursday.
The World Series is now scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Philadelphia.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 31, 2022
Friday off day.
Saturday and Sunday in Houston
For fans who had tickets for these games down in South Philly wondering about how this affects their situation, here is good info:
Your tickets are for GAMES not DAYS. So, Game 3 tickets Tuesday. Game 4 tickets Wednesday. Game 5 tickets Thursday.— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) October 31, 2022
Thursday will feature a Phillies-Houston Astros World Series game the same day as an Eagles-Houston Texans Thursday Night Football game. They will actually be at almost the same exact time with World Series Game 5 starting at 8:03 p.m. and Thursday Night Football kicking off at 8:15 p.m.:
Due to inclement weather, #WorldSeries Game 3 is postponed and will be played at 8:03 pm ET tomorrow.— MLB (@MLB) October 31, 2022
The remainder of the series, including the travel day back to Houston prior to Game 6 (if necessary), will push back by a day.
More info: https://t.co/z5dYjcSEDN. pic.twitter.com/NgaSyw2WV9
The big winner here? Best Buy, as Philadelphians run to get a second, smaller TV to put into their living rooms.
What a wild time for the Philly sports scene. And I guess for Houston fans too, but I'm not going to pretend I care about them.
