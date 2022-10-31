More Sports:

October 31, 2022

World Series: Game 3 in Philadelphia postponed

By Shamus Clancy
Citizens_Bank_Park_Phillies_Blue_Jays_092022_KateFrese14.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 20: A photo from the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 20, 2022 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Photo by Kate Frese/PhillyVoice)

If you waited 13 years for this, you can wait another day, Philadelphia. Game 3 of the World Series, originally scheduled for Monday night at Citizens Bank Park, has been postponed:

A rainy forecast on Monday throughout the Philly region made this a bit predictable, but the game was not called until there was fewer than 90 minutes before first pitch. Alas. I feel bad for the people who went down there and paid for parking.

It looks like each game will be postponed an additional day, with Game 3 being played Tuesday, Game 4 being played Wednesday and Game 5 being played Thursday. 

Friday will now be a travel day. A potential Game 6 was originally scheduled for Friday night in Houston, but will now be played on Saturday with a potential Game 7 shifting to Sunday. 

For fans who had tickets for these games down in South Philly wondering about how this affects their situation, here is good info:

Thursday will feature a Phillies-Houston Astros World Series game the same day as an Eagles-Houston Texans Thursday Night Football game. They will actually be at almost the same exact time with World Series Game 5 starting at 8:03 p.m. and Thursday Night Football kicking off at 8:15 p.m.:

The big winner here? Best Buy, as Philadelphians run to get a second, smaller TV to put into their living rooms. 

What a wild time for the Philly sports scene. And I guess for Houston fans too, but I'm not going to pretend I care about them. 

