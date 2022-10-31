Phillies World Series weather update: Brace for rain

UPDATE [1:35 p.m.] – Major League Baseball officials are scheduled to meet with the Phillies and Astros at 3:30 p.m. today to check in on the forecast and determine if Game 3 can be reasonably played through the expected rain.

This per USA Today baseball columnist Bob Nightengale:

Stay tuned.

Phillies postseason runs and rain are becoming a somewhat synonymous duo.

A good omen? Maybe. Though never much of a comfortable one to deal with when you're out there.

The Phillies are back home for Games 3-5 of the World Series against the Astros, and Citizens Bank Park will no doubt be ready for it as fans have only gotten louder with each round.

But dress accordingly for Game 3 on Monday night. Rain is in the forecast.

Via Weather.com, there's chance of a few showers in the afternoon then more around first pitch at 8 p.m. that are expected to progress into a steady rain as the night goes on.

So, unfortunately, you're likely going to need a raincoat or a poncho overtop your Phillies gear or World Series-themed Halloween costume.

The temperature should hover around the high-50s to low-60s.

The Game 4 forecast is looking much cleaner, with clear skies showing for Tuesday night. Game 5 on Wednesday is looking clear as well.

The Phillies returned home with a split of the first two games down in Houston. They climbed out of a 5-0 hole for a thrilling 6-5 win after 10 innings in Game 1 but couldn't figure out Framber Valdez' breaking ball in a 5-2 loss in Game 2.

That said, the Phillies also took series splits back to the Bank in the NLDS against the Braves and then in the NLCS against the Padres, taking control of both series from there.

It rained steadily during the clinching Game 5 in the NLCS last Sunday, which played a factor in pitchers' ability to get a good grip on the ball – Seranthony Domínguez, especially, had trouble commanding his slider – but the Phillies ultimately prevailed thanks to Bryce Harper's season-defining go-ahead home run in the eighth.

