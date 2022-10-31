More Sports:

October 31, 2022

Phillies World Series weather update: Brace for rain

Showers into a steady rain are expected throughout Game 3 on Monday night

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Tarp-NLCS-MLB-Postseason-Game-5.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The tarp covers the infield before Game 5 of the NLCS between the Phillies and the Padres. It's going to be needed again ahead of Game 3 of the World Series Monday night.

UPDATE [1:35 p.m.] – Major League Baseball officials are scheduled to meet with the Phillies and Astros at 3:30 p.m. today to check in on the forecast and determine if Game 3 can be reasonably played through the expected rain.

This per USA Today baseball columnist Bob Nightengale:

Stay tuned.

Phillies postseason runs and rain are becoming a somewhat synonymous duo.

A good omen? Maybe. Though never much of a comfortable one to deal with when you're out there.

The Phillies are back home for Games 3-5 of the World Series against the Astros, and Citizens Bank Park will no doubt be ready for it as fans have only gotten louder with each round. 

But dress accordingly for Game 3 on Monday night. Rain is in the forecast. 

Via Weather.com, there's chance of a few showers in the afternoon then more around first pitch at 8 p.m. that are expected to progress into a steady rain as the night goes on.  

So, unfortunately, you're likely going to need a raincoat or a poncho overtop your Phillies gear or World Series-themed Halloween costume. 

The temperature should hover around the high-50s to low-60s.

The Game 4 forecast is looking much cleaner, with clear skies showing for Tuesday night. Game 5 on Wednesday is looking clear as well.

The Phillies returned home with a split of the first two games down in Houston. They climbed out of a 5-0 hole for a thrilling 6-5 win after 10 innings in Game 1 but couldn't figure out Framber Valdez' breaking ball in a 5-2 loss in Game 2.

That said, the Phillies also took series splits back to the Bank in the NLDS against the Braves and then in the NLCS against the Padres, taking control of both series from there. 

It rained steadily during the clinching Game 5 in the NLCS last Sunday, which played a factor in pitchers' ability to get a good grip on the ball – Seranthony Domínguez, especially, had trouble commanding his slider – but the Phillies ultimately prevailed thanks to Bryce Harper's season-defining go-ahead home run in the eighth

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia World Series Houston Astros Citizens Bank Park Weather Update

Videos

Featured

Limited - Red October Live Casino

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation

Just In

Must Read

Government

U.S. Postal Service warns people not to use drop boxes on Sundays or federal holidays as mail theft rises across the country
USPS warns against using drop boxes

Sponsored

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social
Limited - Red October Live Casino

Illness

Newly discovered species of bacteria in the microbiome may be a culprit behind rheumatoid arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis Bacteria

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Steelers game
103022JalenHurts

Food & Drink

MilkBoy serving Phillies-inspired 'Red October Cheesesteak' during World Series games
MilkBoy Red October Cheesesteak Phillies World Series

Holiday

Find secret speakeasies and hear ghost stories at historic Germantown site
Rittenhouse Historic District

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved