October 30, 2022

World Series: Noah Syndergaard to start Game 3 for Phillies, Ranger Suárez to start Game 4

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

After splitting the first two games of the World Series down in Houston, the Phillies will be relying on the backend of their rotation for Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia this week. Right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard will be on the mound for Game 3 on Monday and lefty Ranger Suárez gets the nod for Game 4 on Tuesday.

Syndergaard's last postseason start came in the Phils' Game 4 NLDS clincher against the Braves. He pitched three innings of one-hit, one-run ball in the 8-3 win. Syndergaard has been used as an opener in "bullpen games" with the hope of getting through the opposition's lineup once. In this postseason overall, Syndergaard has pitched 5.1 innings, surrendering just one total run and striking out four batters.

Suárez was likely in line to start Game 3 in South Philly, but he made a relief appearance in Game 1 against the Astros. I respect the move from manager Rob Thomson. You have to win Game 1 before you can worry about winning Game 3. Suárez pitched two-thirds of an inning and didn't allow a run. Job well done from him. 

In the postseason overall, Suárez has appeared in four games (two starts), pitching 9.2 innings. His playoff ERA is 1.86. 

The Phillies will need help from their bullpen more than ever during these next two games. While much-maligned over the last few years, the Phils' 'pen has yet to allow a run in the World Series. 

Shamus Clancy
shamus@phillyvoice.com

