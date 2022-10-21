More Sports:

October 21, 2022

Weather forecast for Phillies-Padres NLCS in Philadelphia

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Citizens_Bank_Park_Phillies_Blue_Jays_092022_KateFrese29.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 20: A photo from the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 20, 2022 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Photo by Kate Frese/PhillyVoice)

The NLCS returns to Philadelphia for the first time in 12 years this weekend, as the Phillies will play Games 3, 4 and 5 of their series against the Padres down at Citizens Bank Park. It's been a long, long time since Phils fans have been able to attend games this late in the year and, accordingly, need to take into account that end-of-October weather forecast.

Friday night will be a cold one for the 7:37 p.m. first pitch. It'll be around 58 degrees at 8:00 p.m. with very light winds and a 0 percent chance of precipitation. By 11:00 p.m. right around when the game should end, it'll have dropped down to 50 degrees. That maroon throwback jacket in the back of your closet you've been saving for over a decade might need to make an appearance. 

Saturday night's first pitch for Game 4 is scheduled to be at 7:45 p.m. It'll be a tad warmer, but not by much. At 8:00 p.m., it'll be 59 degrees with a zero percent chance of precipitation with, again, very light winds. By 11:00 p.m., the temperature will hover around 55 degrees with partially cloudy skies.

Come Sunday, things get a little dicey. First pitch is at 2:37 p.m. and you can expect some rain down in South Philly. During the day, it will be a high of 66 degrees, a 60 percent chance of rain and winds of 10-15 mph. At night, there will be a 50 percent chance of rain with a low of 57. Grab a Phillies poncho if you can!

I wonder if Major League Baseball will be reluctant to push back that Sunday game given that a potential Game 6 is scheduled to happen immediately the next day on Monday in San Diego, throwing a huge wrench into their playoff scheduling. Perhaps Phils fans should expect to sit through a bit of a rain delay. 

Regardless of the weather, I expect it to be a rabid crowd down at CBP and rightfully so.

Weather forecasts taken from weather.com.

