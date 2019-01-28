More Health:

January 28, 2019

There’s another stage to menopause that most women have no clue about

And it can begin as early as your 30s

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Menopause
women perimenopause pexels LinkedIn Sales Navigator/Pexels

What most people know of menopause is limited to how it’s portrayed in movies: one day a woman in her 50s gets hot flashes and mood swings and it’s all downhill from there. But, obviously, there’s a lot more going on.

According to Mayo Clinic, menopause is a natural biological process that marks the end of a woman's menstrual cycle — officially diagnosed after she has gone 12 months sans period. Physical symptoms, such as hot flashes, and emotional symptoms of menopause may impact your sleep, energy levels and emotional health. Menopause may occur in a woman’s 40s or 50s; the average age in the United States is 51. 

There are different stages of menopause, however, including premenopause — which is essentially a woman’s reproductive years before menopause — and perimenopause, which is a lesser-known menopause stage, according to Mayo Clinic. Used interchangeably, these terms have different meanings.

RELATED READ: Height may help determine lifespan, new study suggests

Perimenopause, defined as “around menopause,” is known as the menopause transitional phase, because it happens well before menopause, according to the Cleveland Clinic. In fact, women enter this stage 8 to 10 years ahead of menopause. During the final stages of perimenopause, the body produce less estrogen – but pregnancy is still possible. This phase can last from a few months to as long as as four years.

It is difficult for women and doctors alike to define, Dr. Amy Shah, an integrative medicine physician, told MindBodyGreen:

"Hormonal balance in general is an area that is not well-defined or treated in conventional medicine. There's no lab test that signals that you are in that stage of life, so it's subjective and also variable, meaning some people have much greater symptoms than others."
"People with high-stress lives, a high-sugar diet, and people who smoke and drink excessive alcohol seem to have the lower quality of life during perimenopause. Also, those who do not exercise and live sedentary lifestyles tend to have more symptoms during perimenopause."

Mayo Clinic notes that irregular periods are the “hallmark” of perimenopause, but women should see their doctor if: bleeding is extremely heavy, lasts longer than seven days, occurs between periods or if periods regularly occur less than 21 days apart. 

Some women either tolerate the changes or simply don't experience symptoms severe enough to need attention. Because symptoms may be subtle and come on gradually, you may not realize at first that they're all connected to the same thing — rising and falling levels of estrogen and progesterone, another key female hormone.

Supplementing with omega-3s, vitamin D and various adaptogens are some all-natural remedies suggested by Shah for perimenopausal patients. Other doctors may prescribe a form of estrogen therapy to treat perimenopause symptoms.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Menopause United States Females Sexual Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2019 draft grade roundup
042819AndreDillard

Prevention

That super-promising peanut allergy treatment has flaws, further research finds
peanut-allergy-treatment-pexels

Transportation

Philly Uber drivers striking next month
Uber Stock

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel may be tempting, but Phillies must fight urge to sign them
Middleton-Klentak-Phillies_042919_usat

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame' sets box office records during opening weekend
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Avengers: Endgame"

Addiction

Our brains are hardwired to scarf down calorie-rich foods – new study explains why
brain overeating

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved